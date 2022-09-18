https://asenatv.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/The-Summer-PFDJ-Died-Final.pdf
I differ with the authors choice of the articles title, HGDEF is us, alive and kicking, killing, wreaking a national havoc of unimaginable proportions… we nurtured HGDEF, we watered its roots, we are the soil on which it is planted… HGDEF is not an alien which descended upon us from celestial body, it is the intimate reflection of the mirror looking back at us with a pulse and is going through metamorphosis to find the true self eventually… we just made it to be a protracted costly process. Like I said before, the levy is breached, I see a trickle of murky water, but I am hoping to see…
A blue wave.
Let’s be the lighthouse for these young revolutionaries who are navigating the rough seas and bring them to shore safely.
Our poor people will prevail.
“HGDEF is us, alive and kicking, killing, wreaking a national havoc of unimaginable proportions… we nurtured HGDEF, we watered its roots, we are the soil on which it is planted…”
k.tewolde
ሰላማት ኩቡር ዶቶረ
ንሱ ኢዩ እቲ ሓቂ።
ብሓደ ሰይጣን ተመሪሖም ፣ ዓዶም ዘዕኑዉ ፣ ካበይ ዝመጹ እዩም ክብሉ ሰሚዐ ኣሎኹ።
እቲ መሪር ሓቂ ግን ፣ እዞም ሰባት ፣ ንኹላህና ፣ ኣዝማድ ፣ ኣዕሩኽ ፣ መታዓበይቲ ፣ ኣባላት ቀረባ ቤተ-ሰብ …ወዘተ፣ ኢዮም።
ኣታሓሳስቦኦም ፣ ሪኢቶታቶም ፣ ኣብ ሕብረተ-ሰብና ኣብ ኩሉ ሰፊኑ ዘሎ ኢዩ።
ናይ ህግደፍ ጭካነ ፣ ክሳብ ጉጂለ 15 ብዕሊ ኣዉያቶም ዘስሙዑ ፣ ንቡዙሓት ታራ ዜጋታት ቁቡል ኢዩ ነይሩ። ክሳብ በብእብረ ሻሞጥ ዝወርደና ፣ እሰያስ ፣ ኣብ ቅድሚ ህዝቢ ፣ ንዘስጉኦ ዜጋ ክድህል ከሎ ፣ ብጭብጨባን ሳሓቅን ነሰኒዮ ነርና።
ዝታኣስሩ ፣ ዝተጨዉዩ፣ ዝተሰወሩ ፣ ብዘይካ ቤተ-ሰቦም ፣ ምስኦም ዝደናገጹ ኣይነበሩን።
በንጻሩ ፣ ንህግደፍ ዘመኽንዩ ይበዝሑ ነበሩ።
“ገለ ገይሩ ክኾዉን ኣሎዎ … ” ክንብል ዘይዝክር ኣሎ?።
እዚ ባርባራዊ ስርዓት ፣ ዉጽኢት ናይ ዱሑር ኣታሓሳስባና ኢዩ።
ካብ ላዕሊ ዝመጽእ መምሪሒታት ፣ ትእዛዛት ፣ ከም ዘለዉ ፣ ዘተግብር ዜጋ ዘለዎ ሃገር ዝረኸበ እሰያስ ባሓቂ ዕድለኛ እዩ።
ሓዉ ፣ ተጨዊዩ ፣ መራሒ ሃይማኖት እየ ዝብል።
ኣደ ደቁ ኣሰዊሩ ፣ ኣምባሶደር እየ ዝብል።
ሰብኣያ ፣ “ሓቂቁ” ፣ ሚኒስተር እየ እትብል።
ሓዉ ፣ ታኣሲሩ ፣ ምስ ህግደፍ እየ ዝብል።
እዚ ቁሩብ ኣብነት ፣ ካብ ዉቂያኖስ ፣ ብጭልፋ እዩ።
ብርግጽ ፣ ንሕና እና ህግደፍ። ኣታሓሳስባና ከይቀየርና ን”ዉላድና” ምእላይ ኣይካኣልን።
‘እዚ ባርባራዊ ስርዓት ፣ ዉጽኢት ናይ ዱሑር ኣታሓሳስባና ኢዩ።’ indeed W.H., it is a quote for the ages, if every Eritrean can admit and act upon that, I can only imagine what our homeland could blossom into overnight…
It is not who you fight, but how you fight your enemy I heard someone say… you can’t beat Manchester United with their own playbook.
Sadly, MU has recently been trashed with its own rule book or its playbook as you put it. I know so because I lived in the city for sometime and followed MU for decades.
It is not the past that matters but here and now, and the future. No point being an expert with words but action is what is needed. That is what we are lacking.
Eritrea was liberated from grotesque Ethiopian oppression by action, not words. A lesson perhaps if one is needed.
‘Eritrea was liberated from grotesque Ethiopian oppression by action, not words.’ Hmm…31 years and counting Kibur Hagos with all due respect, not to mention the years before ‘liberation’, you and I lived longer in exile than the place we call home.
‘A lesson perhaps if one is needed.’ a reminder, I was part and parcel of that lesson. Be tolerant of opposing views, it can grow to be part of your persona, ex. fill the blank.
‘It is not the past that matters but here and now, and the future.’… if you don’t have a past to reflect upon, a root to nourish your soul, a reference to plot your future, and a deep well of experience to draw a bucketful of wisdom— you are just a kid exploring and learning your ways around.
In other words, your past is who you are today and determines how you are going to proceed for the future.
The Country music legend Kenny Rogers croons, ‘ Promise me son not to do the things I have done…”
Let us give the youngsters a much-needed hand and the necessary tools to accomplish their goal or let them figure it out themselves which they are doing in a painstakingly way.
“In other words, your past is who you are today and determines how you are going to proceed for the future”
ብወርቂ ክጻሓፍ ዝግቦኦ ቃላት።
ታሪኽ ፣ ንመጻኒ ፣ እንታይ ክኾዉን ከም ዝኽእል ንምግማት ወይ ንምርዳእ ዝሕግዘና ፣ መወከሲ ማህደር እዩ።
ካበይ መጺኡ ዘይትፈልጦ ፣ ናይበይ ገጹ ከብል ሙዃኑ ምፍላጥ ኣይካኣልን።
ብርግጽ ፣ ናይ ሎሚ ህላወና ፣ ኣብ ናይ ትማሊ ታሪክና ዝተመስረተ እዩ። ምስ ሕማቁ ምስ ጹቡቁ ፣ ኩሉ ናትና ኢዩ።
“ሓዳሽ ኤርትራ” ዝሰብኩ ፣ ኣብታ ታሪኻዊት ኤርትራ ሱር ዘይብሎም ክኾኑ ከም ዝኽእሉ እግምት።
‘“ሓዳሽ ኤርትራ” ዝሰብኩ ፣ ኣብታ ታሪኻዊት ኤርትራ ሱር ዘይብሎም ክኾኑ ከም ዝኽእሉ እግምት።’… showing a little leniency to those who don’t deserve it W.H. because of your goodness.
‘Haddas Eritra’ is the one in front of us, strange and unfamiliar..
Bizarre and remote.
‘Haddas’ indeed, yet hallowed out and decomposed.
Estranged home which is allergic to its owners.
The once who enjoy her currently are the resident evil who feed upon her carcass.
We need a divine intervention to have back the old one we new— warm, cozy and accommodating…nothing more nothing less.
Subject: “The Summer PFDJ Died – A Dossier – By Habte Hagos, 18th September 2022
Humble Commentary, 23 Sept 2022
a) Two friends met after a long period of time
b) After the usual endless kemey aleKa, one asked “entay alo wore biziba Eritrea?”
c) The friend answered: “zimote zemed d’yeblkan eKa ?!”
d) They said good-bye and left shaking their heads
e) That is what colonizers and domestic Eritrean did to Eritrea.
f) What else can ONE say after the above mysterious fact?
g) In case you forget history, the colonizers of Eritrea were Italy, Britain, Ethiopia, and an
Eritrean Freedom Fighter !?!?!? >>> who is still leading Eritrea to its absolute end.
h) Even the Almighty God cannot save Eritrea >>>> for mysterious reason. THE END
