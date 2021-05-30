The axis of evil – PFDJ and PP have been jamming Satellite TV Asena (Atv) Since yesterday, 29 May 2021. We are working to get it back and will be on air in a few hours. We will let you know the necessary details after the process is completed.

Our emenies may try, as they deed it several times in the past. to create obstacles temporarily, but they will never win. Their attemept to mussle independent voices is a sign of weakness and dfeat by itself.

ጉጅለ ህግደፍን ብልጽግናን ንቴለቭዥን ኣሰና ካብ ትማሊ ቀዳም 29 ግንቦት ኣትሒዞም ይዕፍኑዋ ኣለዉ። እንተኾነ ናብ ኣየር ክንመልሳ ንሰርሕ ኣለና፡ ድሕሪ ሒደት ሰዓታት ናብ ኣየር ምስተምልሰት ንምክትታል ዘድልየኩም ኣድላዪ ሓበሬታ ክንህበኩም ኢና።

እዞም ጸረ ህዝቢ ዝኾኑ ጸላእትና ከምቲ ቅድሚ ሕጂ ንተደጋጋሚ ዝገበሩዎ ግዝያዊ ዕንቅፋት ካብ ምፍጣር ሓሊፎም ድምጺ ዕቡሳት ክዕፍኑ ኣይክእሉን እዮም። እዚ ዝገብሩዎ ዘለዎ ናይ ዓፈና ፈተነ `ውን መርኣያ ድኽመቶምን ስዕረቶምን እዩ።

ክንዕወት ኢና!

Satellite Television Asena (Atv)