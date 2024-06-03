Fatherly Advice to Brighed N’Hamedu (BNH)

Araya Debessay

June 3. 2024

Introduction. The birth of Brighed N’Hamedu (BNH), in Cologne, Germany, in 2022, has greatly energized justice-seeking Eritrean youth, as well as the elderly Eritrean population in the Diaspora. It has been one of the recent encouraging developments. The BNH slogan from” Diaspora to Asmara” has given a renewed hope and breath of fresh air to all those who aspire to see regime change in Eritrea. This grassroots movement that has spread like wild fire in many parts of the world has achieved spectacular successes in foiling the dictatorial regime’s fund-raising festivals, in several countries in Europe, the US, Canada, Israel, Australia and some African countries. Its presence is even felt inside “the belly of the beast” when BNH youth left a graffiti on the main building of the PFDJ office, in Asmara, declaring “We Stand with Brighed N’Hamedu”.

More importantly, it has exposed the true nature of this despotic regime for all the world to see. As a result, many countries in Europe have decided to ban Eritrean Government sponsored festivals that are designed to spread hate speeches and brain washing propaganda. Similarly, many countries have also made it difficult for the government of Eritrea to collect the 2% tax it has been imposing on Diaspora Eritreans.

BNH, by its own admission, is a “direct action group” whose objective is regime change and has recognized the need to have an overarching Political Body. To my understanding, this Political Body will give legal advice and guidance to the direct-action group. More importantly, the same Political Body is supposed to serve as a legitimate representative of BNH and all other justice-seeking, pro-democracy Eritreans in Diaspora.

The most recent event in Addis Ababa, May 18, 2024, where BNH had a successful gathering, apparently with the blessing of the Ethiopian Government, is further evidence of the importance and attention BNH is receiving. The interview Kiros Asfaha did with Medhin Gebreselassie of Berekhe Show in April 2024, in Mekelle, Ethiopia, is very inspiring and shows the level of maturity BNH has achieved.

The Need for the Formation of a Political Body.

One of the glaring weaknesses of Eritrean opposition groups in the Diaspora has been and continues to be the lack of a legitimate Body that has the mandate to speak on behalf of those who have been opposed to the dictatorial regime in Asmara. So far, Eritreans in the Diaspora have been operating in a fragmented manner that proved them to be ineffective to bring about positive political changes in the country. Countries which are sympathetic to the plight of the Eritrean people need a legitimate representative group that can speak and act on behalf of the Eritrean people.

To this end, forming a Body that can speak for all pro-democracy and justice-seeking Eritreans in the Diaspora and who can provide BNH guidance, and legal and financial support is long overdue. More importantly, diplomatic and lobbying effort will go a long way to make the slogan from “Diaspora to Asmara” a reality. The need for this representative Body is becoming more critical and urgent now given the popularity of the BNH movement.

Hence, in light of this fast-developing grassroots movement, BNH has to take immediate steps to encourage the formation of a Body that can speak on behalf of BNH and all justice-seeking Diaspora Eritreans without further delay.

Make BNH a Formidable Force.

My first advice to BNH leaders is to make BNH a formidable force through an intensive registration campaign. I suggest that BNH formally request Eritrea Focus and/or Eritrean Institute for Policy and Strategy (ERIPS); two organizations composed of Eritrean scholars and professionals who are recognized as non-partisan organizations to take charge of the registration and election process. These non-partisan organizations in consultation with the Eritrean opposition political parties, the Yiakl Movement, Felsi, other opposition activist groups, and social media outlets should urge all justice-seeking Eritreans who are eager to end the suffering of the Eritrean people, and who also want to see the transformation of Eritrea into a constitutionally governed democratic country to be part of the BNH movement. An intensive registration campaign, using all means of communication should be waged to enlist all justice-seeking Eritreans world -wide to be registered members of BNH. This means any justice-seeking Eritrean, regardless of their affiliation with political parties or other activist groups, such as the Yiakl Movement, Felsi, Bright Future, etc. should be registered members of BNH. With this intensive registration process, BNH will prove to be a formidable force with hundreds of thousands of registered members. Such a formidable force, no doubt, will soon command the attention of the international community.

Eritrea Focus and/or ERIPS, with the help of Eritrean IT professionals, should design a web-based on-line registration process that will make it possible to conduct the registration process within a short period of time. Membership fee should be charged except for those who cannot afford. A control mechanism should be created to weed out agents of the regime who may try to infiltrate BNH. This can be done easily by forming BNH task forces that will monitor and verify the authenticity of those registered in every locality. Hence, concerns of government agents infiltrating the registration process should not be a deterrent to the process of conducting an intensive registration campaign.

Election of a Legitimate Representative Body. Once the registration process is over, Eritrea Focus and/or ERIPS should form an Election Committee to conduct elections. The Election Committee should establish criteria for nominations and encourage the registered members to nominate individuals who have the caliber, experience, and integrity. The Election Committee should also encourage self-nomination of those who have the qualifications and the passion to serve as members of the representative group. Details on the number to be elected should be determined by the Election Committee.

After a reasonable time for nominations and campaigning, elections should be conducted online in a democratic and transparent manner, on a one-person, one-vote basis. The Election Committee should devise an alternative mechanism to those who do not have access to the Internet. It is also important for the Election Committee to ensure that the elected Body reflects the diversity of the Eritrean population by having the discretion to exercise positive affirmative action.

What Should the Role of the Political Body be?

The primary goal of the Political Body should be:

To help map-out an effective strategy that will expedite the transformation of Eritrea to become a democratic nation. To represent BNH and all justice-seeking, pro-democracy Diaspora Eritreans in any national, regional or international forum – be it at the African Union, United Nations, European Union, IGAD, the Arab League, etc. To speak with one voice to the International Community on behalf of the Eritrean people. To conduct diplomatic effort and lobbying particularly with governments, such as the United States and the various governments in Europe, Africa, and particularly the neighboring countries of Ethiopia, Sudan, Somalia, Djibouti, etc. to support the Eritrean people. To help prepare the groundwork required for orderly transition to democratic rule in the aftermath of regime change. The representative body will also be expected to help prepare a Transition Charter to ensure a smooth transition to a democratic rule. The documents that are already prepared by Eritrea Focus and ERIPS for a smooth transition to democracy will have a vital role in the aftermath of regime change. To work towards the establishment of a constitutional government through the drafting and preparation of draft codes for the forthcoming Constitutional organs. The Political Body should be able to raise funds through registration fees, soliciting financial help from well-to-do Eritrean professionals, and businessmen to cover the operating expenses of the Political Body and BNH and to provide financial assistance to the forces of change inside the country. In addition, the Political Body should approach NGOs, governments and International Organizations that provide funding to promote democracy. The Political Body should particularly approach countries that are concerned about the possible influx of Eritrean refugees. Another important role of the Political Body is to partner with the UNHCR and other international organizations to assist Eritrean refugees who are facing extreme hardship in Sudan, Libya, Ethiopia and other countries. One additional important responsibility of the Political Body should also be to reach out to every justice-seeking Eritrean and encourage them to join the BNH movement.



Conclusion

In conclusion, the time has come for BNH, in collaboration with Eritrea Focus and/or ERIPS, to form a legitimate body with the mandate to represent justice-seeking, pro-democracy Diaspora Eritreans. This Body is what BNH and all other justice-seeking Eritreans need to achieve regime change in Eritrea within the shortest possible time. It is long overdue and high time, that we form this united body to represent us. In my humble opinion, as the old adage goes, “United we stand, divided we fall.”

My last Fatherly Advice, make sure any possible disagreement among members of BNH, which is inevitable at times, should be resolved internally without resorting to social media.

I hope, and trust the process outlined in this unsolicited Fatherly Advice will go a long way in achieving our collective dream – transforming Eritrea into a democratic nation.

Victory to BNH and to the Eritrean People.