Public Condemnation Letter Regarding the Unjust

Treatment of Eritrean Refugees by German Authorities

March 28, 2025

PRESS RELEASE

Eritrean Research Institute for Policy & Strategy (ERIPS) strongly condemns the recent unjust

and unfair actions taken by German authorities against Eritrean refugees residing in Germany.

The ongoing targeting and classification of these refugees as terrorism suspects is deeply

troubling and must cease immediately.