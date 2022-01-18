FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 18, 2022

Contact: Veronica Almedom

Veronica Almedom – Announced as New Obama Foundation Europe Leader

[CITY] — Today, Veronica Almedom announced that she is among the 36 merging leaders selected to join the Obama Foundation Leaders Europe program. The program will train participants in leadership development and civic engagement to help build their skills and scale their work across public, private, and nonprofit sectors. This year’s cohort represents 24 countries across the region.

Veronica Almedom is the founder of the Information Forum for Eritrea (IFE). This Geneva-based organization aims to humanize the tragedies and human rights violations that Eritrean refugees are subject to in Africa, Europe, and the Mediterranean. In 2016, Veronica was appointed as one of the youngest members to serve on the Swiss Federal Commission of Migration. Now in her second term, she continues to advise the Swiss government on migration policy and to represent the Eritrean community’s interests. She coordinated a historic demonstration in Geneva in 2016 that drew over 16,000 individuals from all around the world to support the UN Commission of Inquiry on Human Rights in Eritrea. Veronica is passionate about the process, design, and delivery of effective public policies.

As part of the six-month, non-residential program, these dedicatedchangemakers will convene virtually each week for interactive sessions designed to help them drive change by honing their leadership skills, building deep relationships with their peers, and engaging with thought leaders and members of the Obama Foundation community. They will also have an opportunity to participate in various virtual experiences and special events, including one-on-one conversations with experienced mentors in the Foundation’s global network.

Launched in 2020, Leaders Europe builds upon the legacy of the Obamas and their deep commitment to the region, with a focus on shared values and ethical leadership. The program is creating a network of leaders who drive positive, innovative change in their communities throughout the continent and across the globe. The 2022 class of Europe Leaders are working across a broad range of issues and focus areas, including human rights, climate change, strengthening democracy, and more.

The Obama Foundation Leaders program is designed to further inspire, empower, and connect emerging leaders from Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe to change their respective communities and the world. To learn more, visit obama.org/leaders.

To learn more about Information Forum for Eritrea, visit www.ife-ch.org