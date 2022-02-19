ጋዜጣዊ መግለጺ፡ ምቛምን ምጅማርን ፋውንዴሽን ኣድሓኖም ገብረማርያም ንማሕበራዊ ፍትሒ

(AGFFSJ)

Press Release: February 19, 2022

It has been exactly one year since the noted Eritrean fighter for freedom and justice, Ambassador Adhanom Ghebremariam passed away.

On this day of sombre remembrance, we are happy to announce the launch of Adhanom Ghebremariam Foundation for Social Justice (AGFFSJ) !

This not-for-profit foundation is legally registered and through consultations with dedicated Eritrean professionals and volunteers it has established transparent organizational structure and elected its Board of Directors.

The foundation aims to serve as a platform providing essential resources to organizations, grassroots and individual initiatives that work on:

Advocacy and programs focused on upholding human rights in Eritrea

Advocacy and programs focused on promoting political and social participation in Eritrea

Advocacy and programs focused on promoting equal opportunity and diversity in Eritrea

Advocacy and programs focused on creating supportive environments for disadvantaged groups in terms of access to education, healthcare and related issues in Eritrea.

“Let each and every one of us throw his or her pebble” is a famous phrase Ambassador Adhanom Ghebremariam frequently used as a mantra for collective success.

With the same spirit, the foundation calls upon all Eritreans and friends of Eritrea to lend their support to the foundation in every way they can. For any questions about getting involved, please contact us at adhanom.g.foundation@gmail.com

The Board of Directors and Board of Trustees on behalf of

Adhanom Ghebremariam Foundation for Social Justice (AGFFSJ)