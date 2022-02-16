Sanction Regimes and Eritrea
The Tigray War and Regional Implications Volume 2 (Tigray War and Regional Implications
Volume 2 – with maps and illustrations – Eritrea Hub) discuss detailed aspects of the war in
Tigray, including Eritrean involvement. Some provide an update to Volume 1 (The
Tigray War and Regional Implications – Full Report – Eritrea Hub) covering the period July to
December 202; others cover fresh topics. This chapter authored by myself focuses
on sanctions, both unilateral and multilateral, that could potentially be imposed on
Eritrea – a country that has subjected its own people to gross human rights abuses
for three decades and is a catalyst for the horrific war currently unfolding in Ethiopia.
https://asenatv.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Sanction-My-Country-An-Eritrean-plea-to-the-World.pdf
Sanction-My-Country-An-Eritrean-plea-to-the-WorldDownload
Subject: Sanction My Country – An Eritrean plea to the World by Dr. Habte Hagos
Humble Commentary,
I am overwhelmed by the details in the dissertation.
I am full fledged Eritrean by any criteria. I have never been so shocked about the extent of “ugliness” that turned out to pop-out over that beautiful Eritrea that many used to admire and citizens living abroad used to be proud of. I am mindful that Eritrea was attracted by envious forces of every stripe for seemingly time immemorial — the dark side of Eritrea.
Now, to the Author of the Book. In my opinion I admire Dr. Habte Hagos for coming out with such detailed book, appealing to the World for help. YES, appealing to the World, not restricting himself to Eritrans ONLY. But in a sense it is an inherent CHALLENGE to US ALL >>> ERITREANS. He poured his ‘heart’ out for his country that he loved and came out with a plea. What else can one is expected to do beyond that. And then, the cardinal sensitive question follows: CAN WE ERITREANS GET TOGETHER, IN ONE MNID SET, AND LIBERATE THE ONLY AND ONLY ONE ERITREA?!? It is a glaring question. If we are dedicated to Eritrea, that is the only one, and only one, question that we need to answer. Outside of that obligation, it is — let us be very frank — separation of groups based on sociological differences that existed under the ‘carpet’, which is smelling some sort of nasty odour.
WHAT WILL IT BE? Dr. Habte Hagos has done his part, admirabley. The World shall see the extent of dedication response of Eritreans for ONE Eritrea.