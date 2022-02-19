Home
Asena Tv
News
Articles
English
Tigrinya
Interviews
Poems
Archive
Visit old Assenna
No Result
View All Result
Home
Asena Tv
News
Articles
English
Tigrinya
Interviews
Poems
Archive
Visit old Assenna
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
Response to Amnesty International’s Report on the alleged Human Rights Violations in Amhara towns
by
Atv Asena
19th February 2022
in
English-News
,
News
0
0
SHARES
44
VIEWS
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Response to Amnesty International’s report on alleged attacks on civilians in Amhara towns.pdf
Response-to-Amnesty-Internationals-report-on-alleged-attacks-on-civilians-in-Amhara-towns
Download
Previous Post
Adhanom Ghebremariam Foundation for Social Justice / ጋዜጣዊ መግለጺ፡ ምቛምን ምጅማርን ፋውንዴሽን ኣድሓኖም ገብረማርያም ንማሕበራዊ ፍትሒ – Press Release: February 19, 2022
0
0
votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
new follow-up comments
new replies to my comments
Label
{}
[+]
Name*
Email*
Website
Label
{}
[+]
Name*
Email*
Website
0
Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Trending
Comments
Latest
ስርዓት ኢሳይያስ ብነፈርቲ ኣምሓራን ኦሮሞን ኣብ መዓርፎ ነፈርቲ ኣስመራ ብምርጋፍ ናብ ገርገራ ገጹ የግዕዞም
22nd June 2020
ATV: ኣብ ኣኼባ ባረንቱ: ሓደ ኣቦ፡ ` ናይ ደገ ጸላኢ የብልናን፡ ጸላኢና ኣብ ውሽጢ `ዩ ዘሎ` ኢሎም
21st June 2020
PFDJ and PP are jamming Satellite TV Asena (Atv) Since yesterday,
30th May 2021
ATV: ዝርርብ ምስ ኣካያዲ ቴለቭዥን ኣሰና ኣማኑኤል ኢያሱ ብዛዕባ ኣሰናን ህሉው ኩነታትን – ብ መሓመድ እሽማዒል
21st June 2021
The Insanity of Isaias Afwerki’s Imperial Yearnings – Foreword to a forthcoming book by Dr Bereket Habte Selassie
52
ATV: ክሓልፈኩም ዘይብሉ ፍሉይ መደብ – ውዲትን ክሕደትን ኢሳይያስን ኣቢይን ኣብ ሜዳ ትግራይ ብዝተቐደደ ማሕፉዳ ኣዘዝቲ ሰራዊት ኤርትራ ይቕላዕ !!
45
ኣብዚ ኩናት ኣብ ምውዳእ ተቃሪቡሉ ዘሎ ጊዜ ደላይ ፍትሒ ንጹር መርገጺ ሒዙ ኣብ ስራሕ ከተኩር ኣለዎ – ብጴጥሮስ ተስፋግዮርጊስ
37
ኣስውዕል ህዝብን ሰራዊትን ኤርትራ – ናይ ሞትን ሕየትን መኸተ ህዝቢ ትግራይ፡ ክብ ወይ ግብ ህዝቢ ኤርትራ `ዩ!!
35
Response to Amnesty International’s Report on the alleged Human Rights Violations in Amhara towns
19th February 2022
Adhanom Ghebremariam Foundation for Social Justice / ጋዜጣዊ መግለጺ፡ ምቛምን ምጅማርን ፋውንዴሽን ኣድሓኖም ገብረማርያም ንማሕበራዊ ፍትሒ – Press Release: February 19, 2022
19th February 2022
Sanction My Country – An Eritrean plea to the World
16th February 2022
ውድዓዊ መልእኽቲ ንኽቡር ህዝቢ ኤርትራ – ሓባራዊ ክብርን መንነትን ታሪኽን ብሓፋሽ ህዝቢ እዩ ዝሕሎ፣ ዝኽበር፣ ዝምዕብልን
30th January 2022
GoFundMe AsenaTv Campaign
Support ATV Bank Details
Support ATV – PayPal
Follow Us
About AsenaTv
Advertise
Terms of Use
Contact
© 2020
Atv
- Eritrean Satellite Television
No Result
View All Result
Home
Asena Tv
News
Articles
English
Tigrinya
Interviews
Poems
Archive
© 2020
Atv
- Eritrean Satellite Television
wpDiscuz
0
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.
x
(
)
x
|
Reply
Insert