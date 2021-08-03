The Tigrayan people have been under siege for the past ten months, where Ethiopian authorities block the free flow of basic life necessities. Close to three-quarters of the population requires food aid to survive and half a million of them need immediate assistance. It is crucial to recall that the undeclared embargo on the region began in late June 2018. Soon after the political reform endorsed by the then ruling party, the EPRDF, went into effect, leaders of Ethiopia and Eritrea jubilantly declared a so-called peace and friendship pact publicly with no internationally recognized rules and regulations. Subsequently, one of the nine regional states of Ethiopia, Tigray, was treated harshly with aims to subjugate its citizens under the government led by Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali. The government took many political and economic measures to effectuate subjugation.

It must be emphasized that the 2000/2001 cropping season was halfway into the final harvest when the Ethiopian and Eritrean armies invaded Tigray. The deliberate and widescale pillaging of rural Tigray by Eritrean and Ethiopian soldiers aggravated the situation. The soldiers confiscated what was already harvested and wantonly burned dried livestock fodder. It is simply because of this that many are in solidarity with the people of Tigray.

We take this opportunity to applaud the US government, the EU, and the UN’s branches for raising the issue of massive starvation in Tigray and insisted that humanitarian corridors be open to help the people in need. We also strongly urge the institutions and governments mentioned above to redouble their efforts to persuade the Prime Minister of Ethiopia to cooperate with international aid dispensing agencies. Finally, we would like to remember and thank the many selfless men and women who put their lives at risk to help the people of Tigray. We sincerely give our condolence to their families and loved ones. They will never be forgotten.