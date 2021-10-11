Home
Asena Tv
News
Articles
English
Tigrinya
Interviews
Poems
Archive
Visit old Assenna
No Result
View All Result
Home
Asena Tv
News
Articles
English
Tigrinya
Interviews
Poems
Archive
Visit old Assenna
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
Press Statement on Abiy’s ‘Final’ Offensive on the People of Tigray
by
Atv Asena
11th October 2021
in
English-News
,
News
0
0
SHARES
62
VIEWS
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Previous Post
Statement by the Tigray-Eritrean Solidarity Forum – Manmade famine about to wipe out the people of Tigray: The need for immediate action
0
0
votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
new follow-up comments
new replies to my comments
Label
{}
[+]
Name*
Email*
Website
Label
{}
[+]
Name*
Email*
Website
0
Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Trending
Comments
Latest
ስርዓት ኢሳይያስ ብነፈርቲ ኣምሓራን ኦሮሞን ኣብ መዓርፎ ነፈርቲ ኣስመራ ብምርጋፍ ናብ ገርገራ ገጹ የግዕዞም
22nd June 2020
ATV: ኣብ ኣኼባ ባረንቱ: ሓደ ኣቦ፡ ` ናይ ደገ ጸላኢ የብልናን፡ ጸላኢና ኣብ ውሽጢ `ዩ ዘሎ` ኢሎም
21st June 2020
PFDJ and PP are jamming Satellite TV Asena (Atv) Since yesterday,
30th May 2021
ስርዓት ኢሳይያስ፡ ክስልዩ ንዘዋፈሮም ኣባላት ሃገራዊ ድሕነት ብስዉር ዝስልዩ ካልኦት እሙናት ብስዉር የዋፍር
23rd June 2020
The Insanity of Isaias Afwerki’s Imperial Yearnings – Foreword to a forthcoming book by Dr Bereket Habte Selassie
52
ATV: ክሓልፈኩም ዘይብሉ ፍሉይ መደብ – ውዲትን ክሕደትን ኢሳይያስን ኣቢይን ኣብ ሜዳ ትግራይ ብዝተቐደደ ማሕፉዳ ኣዘዝቲ ሰራዊት ኤርትራ ይቕላዕ !!
45
ኣስውዕል ህዝብን ሰራዊትን ኤርትራ – ናይ ሞትን ሕየትን መኸተ ህዝቢ ትግራይ፡ ክብ ወይ ግብ ህዝቢ ኤርትራ `ዩ!!
35
Factsheet – Eritrean Coordination for the Salvation of the Eritrean People (ECSEP)
32
Press Statement on Abiy’s ‘Final’ Offensive on the People of Tigray
11th October 2021
Statement by the Tigray-Eritrean Solidarity Forum – Manmade famine about to wipe out the people of Tigray: The need for immediate action
8th October 2021
ኣይበልዐ ኣይሰተ ጎንደር ከይዱ ሞተ – ዶር ተስፋሚካኤል ገብረሕይወት
29th September 2021
ናይዚ ኣዕናዊ ኩናት ሕብእ ኣጀንዳ ልዕላውነት ኤሪትራ ምጥፋእን ነቲ ብ 1991 ዝተሳዕረ ናይ ኣምሓራ መስፍናዊ ስርዓት ምምላስን እዩ። – ብጴጥሮስ ተስፋጊዮርጊስ
29th September 2021
GoFundMe AsenaTv Campaign
Support ATV Bank Details
Support ATV – PayPal
Follow Us
About AsenaTv
Advertise
Terms of Use
Contact
© 2020
Atv
- Eritrean Satellite Television
No Result
View All Result
Home
Asena Tv
News
Articles
English
Tigrinya
Interviews
Poems
Archive
© 2020
Atv
- Eritrean Satellite Television
wpDiscuz
0
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.
x
(
)
x
|
Reply
Insert