Nothing to celebrate on Independence Day

Tedros Amanuel 2023-05-24.

As the diaspora supporters of the regime feast and sway

Until dawn to the rhythmic beats of the “kudda” on Independence Day.

The people of Eritrea struggle to find cause to rejoice,

Their spirit broken, left without a voice.

Yes! the dictatorial regime’s abuse

Naked with oppressive ruse.

No pretense of any democratic rights

No pseudo-parliament with voters’ plights.

Eritreans sought freedom and what do they get?

Oppression and repression, their daily sweet

Independence without liberation

In a state of constant brutalization.

Forced conscription and societal segmentation

All the result of dictatorship’s permeation.

Confiscation without compensation

And taxation without representation.

In Eritrea, Africa´s gulag state

The economy is in dire strait

Isaias Afwerki says everyone else, except him it to blame

For 32-years of mismanagement of his rule, without a shame.

Where are the factories, where´s Massawa once the pearl of the red sea?

He asks the interviewer on national Tv, whose scared face all can see.

The regime’s nature is one of power,

With authoritarianism it seeks to tower

Its culture one of sectarian ways,

A glorification of the supreme leader, power and gaze

But why is this the Eritrean’s fate?

Why democracy is left so late?

Was there no call for a rule of law?

Why don’t freedom banners thaw?

The peoples’ voices silenced; their dreams shattered

Innocent souls, their hope tattered

Eritrea, a nation never really free

Now one big jail for its citizens, a shame in its history

Will the world hear their cries and desire?

And help free them from a living nightmare?

Pray for those who still suffer and mourn

Their freedom and dignity soon be reborn

May their find peace amidst the strife and fight

And reclaim their freedom with hope – a shining light

These are the times that requires all to unite

And fight for what is morally right

For freedom justice and equality

The liberal values -pillars of democracy