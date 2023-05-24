Nothing to celebrate on Independence Day
Tedros Amanuel 2023-05-24.
As the diaspora supporters of the regime feast and sway
Until dawn to the rhythmic beats of the “kudda” on Independence Day.
The people of Eritrea struggle to find cause to rejoice,
Their spirit broken, left without a voice.
Yes! the dictatorial regime’s abuse
Naked with oppressive ruse.
No pretense of any democratic rights
No pseudo-parliament with voters’ plights.
Eritreans sought freedom and what do they get?
Oppression and repression, their daily sweet
Independence without liberation
In a state of constant brutalization.
Forced conscription and societal segmentation
All the result of dictatorship’s permeation.
Confiscation without compensation
And taxation without representation.
In Eritrea, Africa´s gulag state
The economy is in dire strait
Isaias Afwerki says everyone else, except him it to blame
For 32-years of mismanagement of his rule, without a shame.
Where are the factories, where´s Massawa once the pearl of the red sea?
He asks the interviewer on national Tv, whose scared face all can see.
The regime’s nature is one of power,
With authoritarianism it seeks to tower
Its culture one of sectarian ways,
A glorification of the supreme leader, power and gaze
But why is this the Eritrean’s fate?
Why democracy is left so late?
Was there no call for a rule of law?
Why don’t freedom banners thaw?
The peoples’ voices silenced; their dreams shattered
Innocent souls, their hope tattered
Eritrea, a nation never really free
Now one big jail for its citizens, a shame in its history
Will the world hear their cries and desire?
And help free them from a living nightmare?
Pray for those who still suffer and mourn
Their freedom and dignity soon be reborn
May their find peace amidst the strife and fight
And reclaim their freedom with hope – a shining light
These are the times that requires all to unite
And fight for what is morally right
For freedom justice and equality
The liberal values -pillars of democracy
ገዛ ክትሰርሕ ደሊኻ ? ፣ ኣይግዝዩኡን።
ክትነግድ ደሊኻ ? ፣ ካብቶም ቡልሹዋት ነጋዶ ዳኣ ከይትኾዉን !
ክትማሃር ደሊኻ ? ፣ ሳዋ ምስ ወረድካ ።
ማይ ደሊኻ ? ፣ ሓንቲ በርሚል ኣብ ወርሒ።
ኤለትሪክ የላን ! ፣ ትዕግስቲ እንዶ ግበር።
ወደይ ኣበይ ኣሎ ? ፣ ከይትስዕቦ ዓቅሊ ግበር።
“ሳዕስዕ ጥራሕ ኤሪትራዊ ፣ ሳዕስዕ … ” ፣ ይብል ህግደፍ።
Mr. Tedros Amanuel
Dear Sir, You said it ALL and a CHALLENGE to EVERY ERITREAN AROUND THE GLOBE.
I picked the following three quotations as my admiration.
1st) “But why is this the Eritrean’s fate”
2nd) “Eritrea, a nation never really free”
3rd) “These are the times that require all to unite”
In my daring — though — humble opinion , NOTHING else can be said on ERITREA. .
WE ERITREANS ARE OWN ENEMIES, for seemingly time immemorial!
Setting aside the usual insults etc, let us concentrate on the ELUSIVE ERITREAN INDEPENDENCE and HAPPINESS. Is this too much to suggest and be an independent nation — like others?!?!?!?
The MVP hoisted the trophy with a teenage smile from his victims, it is optics for the ages, without stats like PPG, assists and steals… the Mongols are moving in to rob the house and eventually own it, 2 years of war destruction and precious lives lost forgotten as if it never happened and with no accountability…
‘Father forgive them for they don’t know what they are doing.’ J.C.