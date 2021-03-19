About this Event

Join us to speak against rape as a weapon of war in Tigray.

Rape has unfortunately been used as a weapon of choice during war and oppression throughout known history. Rape has been used to degrade and disempower women, men and whole communities, to commit ethnic cleansing and genocide.

Ethiopias continued conflict in the TIgray region has seen many atrocities being commited against the Tigray people and the refugees who fled Eritrea’s dictatorship, rape and sexual violence being one of the methods used to instil fear and weild power.

Wear yellow in solidarity with women in Tigray!

