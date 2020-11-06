It is sad to see these destructive personalities still in action, it says a lot about us, even Sir James bond passed away recently proving how fragile we are and come to this world with expiration date, however these characters keep mutating and fortifying themselves using our DNA and consuming us in the process….. one more time again, for the number 101 time opportunity presents to us by the enemy exposing his vulnerable side, is there a will, courage and smarts to penetrate the spore and lyse this parasitic organism once and for all and end the lethal symbiotic existence with it?
