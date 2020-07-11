Good looking young men born in the field, now in their thirties fully equipped with the heroics and bravado through the direct witness or stories from their parents and there are those in their twenties born after the statehood of Eritrea who relate to the history of their homeland through EriTv and HGDEF’s indoctrination and there are those in their teens who don’t know who to believe, and there are those underage who just leave where the road leads them, if history doesn’t have continuity and the torch is passed with grace and ritual pride from one generation to the other, it gets lost in translation. You would have been surprised if we had a mixed age sample panel of interviewees how different their answers would have been. If the young mind and soul is not fed and nourished properly it eventually loses its potency as evidenced by….there is a lot of work to be done and undone, but nothing is impossible.
Follow Us
© 2020 Atv - Eritrean Satellite Television
© 2020 Atv - Eritrean Satellite Television
Good looking young men born in the field, now in their thirties fully equipped with the heroics and bravado through the direct witness or stories from their parents and there are those in their twenties born after the statehood of Eritrea who relate to the history of their homeland through EriTv and HGDEF’s indoctrination and there are those in their teens who don’t know who to believe, and there are those underage who just leave where the road leads them, if history doesn’t have continuity and the torch is passed with grace and ritual pride from one generation to the other, it gets lost in translation. You would have been surprised if we had a mixed age sample panel of interviewees how different their answers would have been. If the young mind and soul is not fed and nourished properly it eventually loses its potency as evidenced by….there is a lot of work to be done and undone, but nothing is impossible.