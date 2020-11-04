Dear Foreign Secretary

I am writing to you on behalf of the APPG for Eritrea regarding the growing tensions in Tigray, the

consequences it would have for Eritrea and the wider region, and the urgent need for de-escalation.

Tigray is facing considerable threats from both the Ethiopian federal state and the Government of

Eritrea. We are becoming increasingly concerned that should the situation deteriorate further the

region of Tigray will be surrounded by hostile actors. The UK should continue to support politically

inclusive dialogue within Ethiopia and restate its commitment to support democratic action taken

within the boundaries of Ethiopian law.

https://asenatv.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/APPG-Eritrea-Letter-to-FS-4.11.2020.pdf