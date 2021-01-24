The UK Government has responded to our case. The UK Government has admitted that it had entered into this project despite having “significant concerns” of human rights abuses and the use of forced labour regarding the planned use of national service labour in delivering the project.

The Government also confirmed that the UK’s involvement operational contracting period of the EUTF comes to an end on 31 December 2020. The UK made its final payments before 31 July 2020. The Government confirmed that “there will not be any further [UK] financial contributions to the EUTF programme.”

Eritrea Focus is pleased to see that the UK will no longer be contributing to the use of forced labour through this project.