Eritrea Focus is deeply concerned about the plight of Eritrean refugees caught up in the war
in Tigray. Eritrea Focus stood by the Tigrayan people in their hour of need. We support their
struggle against attempts to crush them by the Ethiopian and the Eritrean governments,
backed by ethnic militia and Somali troops. That support will continue. But we cannot
remain silent while Eritrean refugees are being attacked and we call on the Tigrayan
Government and the Tigray Defence Forces to do all they can to honour their commitments
to ensure their safety and security.