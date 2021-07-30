Eritrea Focus is deeply concerned about the plight of Eritrean refugees caught up in the war

in Tigray. Eritrea Focus stood by the Tigrayan people in their hour of need. We support their

struggle against attempts to crush them by the Ethiopian and the Eritrean governments,

backed by ethnic militia and Somali troops. That support will continue. But we cannot

remain silent while Eritrean refugees are being attacked and we call on the Tigrayan

Government and the Tigray Defence Forces to do all they can to honour their commitments

to ensure their safety and security.