MERON SEMEDAR FUNDRAISING CAMPAIGN

Join us this Saturday, September 19th for an Eritrean Diaspora Politician’s panel discussion to support Meron Semedar campaign.

Secure online donation site: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/meronforcouncil

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88574471028

Meeting ID: 885 7447 1028

Time: 11 am California

2 pm New York

8 pm Sweden

6 am New Zealand (Sunday)

Meron Semedar’s campaign site: https://meronsemedar.org

Meron Semedar for Oakland City Council, District 3.