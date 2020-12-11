Protest against war and forced recruitment, December 10

(07.12.2020) Early November 2020, the conflict in the Ethiopian province of Tigray escalated. The Ethiopian government under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched a military offensive against the Tigray province, after which the ruling party TPLF held an election and pushed a military escalation. Some days ago Abiy Ahmed declared the end of the war, however the conflict is still continuing.

From the beginning, the Eritrean regime sided with the Ethiopian government. Located at the border with the northern Tigray region, the country, which is under the dictatorship of President Isayas Afewerki, provided troops to support the Ethiopian military offensive. It also granted the Ethiopian military access to neighbouring areas and ports. As reported Eritrean troops are fighting in the Tigray region. Missiles were fired from the Tigray region into Asmara, the capital city of Eritrea on November 14th, 2020.

We strongly condemn the war and oppose all ethnocide.

We condemn any involvement of the Eritrean regime in the civil war in Ethiopia. The Isayas Afewerki regime has been known since 1991 to instigate conflicts with neighbouring countries Sudan, Ethiopia, Djibouti and Yemen with war. Isayas Afewerki for this purpose uses an army, which is deployed for the aims of the regime through unlimited military service for men and women. There are clear indications that Eritrea is already carrying out extensive mobilization, including raids, in order to forcefully recruit more.

