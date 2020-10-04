Introduction

This report contains notes from the virtual conference held between 24 June and 4 July,

Organised by Eritrea Focus, the conference replaced the physical conference that was

originally planned for April 2020, but unfortunately had to be cancelled because of Covid19. The conference was a sequel to the April 2019 conference on Building Democracy in

Eritrea. At the end of that conference, it was decided that critical areas pertinent to the

transition be explored. As a result, teams covering six themes or research strands were

established (see summary section below). The main aim of the 2020 conference was for the

different teams to share their findings and to bringing together Eritreans and some friends

of Eritrea to discuss the presentations and exchange views on other pertinent issues.

