101 missed opportunities, I’ve been saying that all along.. another one again presenting itself like a mouthwatering home made dish garnished attractively ready to be devoured.. what does it take for us folks!? have we forgot how to take a swing or we simply don’t know how to proceed? or are we using the impostor as a lid to cover the crimes we have committed for him?…. what is it? how can we let a putrid regime which expired decades ago keep reeking havoc upon us and fill the air with a decomposing stench?… one sure thing is Tigray is fighting and reminding us of the 1975 Eritrean revolutionary atmosphere one more time.
Much respect for you, our journalists. I know you will sometimes receive unjustified criticism from people who give just lip service to the suffering of the Eritrean people. Amanuel, your position on the current situation in Eritrea and Tigray is much admired.
Those proposing gov’t in exile now, in my opinion, have a sinister motive. I strongly believe our focus should be on the current war in Tigray and see what impact the war will bring in Eritrea.
