ATV: ክሓልፈኩም ዘይብሉ ፍሉይ መደብ – ውዲትን ክሕደትን ኢሳይያስን ኣቢይን ኣብ ሜዳ ትግራይ ብዝተቐደደ ማሕፉዳ ኣዘዝቲ ሰራዊት ኤርትራ ይቕላዕ !!
by
Atv Asena
9th April 2021
in
Atv
,
Documentary
ATV: ምምራኽ ኤርትራዊ ትሕቲ ዕድመ ሮድኣሚን የማነ ብሓይልታት ምክልኻል ትግራይ ኣብ ውሽጥን ወጻእን ነውጺ ፈጢሩ
ስርዓት ኢሳይያስ ብነፈርቲ ኣምሓራን ኦሮሞን ኣብ መዓርፎ ነፈርቲ ኣስመራ ብምርጋፍ ናብ ገርገራ ገጹ የግዕዞም
22nd June 2020
ATV: ኣብ ኣኼባ ባረንቱ: ሓደ ኣቦ፡ ` ናይ ደገ ጸላኢ የብልናን፡ ጸላኢና ኣብ ውሽጢ `ዩ ዘሎ` ኢሎም
21st June 2020
ስርዓት ኢሳይያስ፡ ክስልዩ ንዘዋፈሮም ኣባላት ሃገራዊ ድሕነት ብስዉር ዝስልዩ ካልኦት እሙናት ብስዉር የዋፍር
23rd June 2020
መልእኽቲ ሓድሽ ዓመት፡ 2021 ዓመተ ምህረት፡ ነዞም ክልተ ኮረና እትስውር፡ ርሕስቲ ሓዳስ ዓመት ንግበራ!! – Amanuel Eyasu
1st January 2021
ኣስውዕል ህዝብን ሰራዊትን ኤርትራ – ናይ ሞትን ሕየትን መኸተ ህዝቢ ትግራይ፡ ክብ ወይ ግብ ህዝቢ ኤርትራ `ዩ!!
35
ESTABLISHMENT OF AN ALTERNATIVE ERITREAN GOVERNMENT IN EXILE*
30
ERITREA: WHY I AM FED UP, BUT I WON’T GIVE UP! By Michael H. Kiflezghi
30
Alfred Nobel said I am sceptical as to its results. What message do you want to send to the Norwegian Noble Committee as PM Abiy Ahmed is leading a civil war in Ethiopia? Have your say.
24
ATV: ክሓልፈኩም ዘይብሉ ፍሉይ መደብ – ውዲትን ክሕደትን ኢሳይያስን ኣቢይን ኣብ ሜዳ ትግራይ ብዝተቐደደ ማሕፉዳ ኣዘዝቲ ሰራዊት ኤርትራ ይቕላዕ !!
9th April 2021
ATV: ምምራኽ ኤርትራዊ ትሕቲ ዕድመ ሮድኣሚን የማነ ብሓይልታት ምክልኻል ትግራይ ኣብ ውሽጥን ወጻእን ነውጺ ፈጢሩ
6th April 2021
JOIN US FOR A MOTORCYCLE RALLY IN LA – Condemning the Tigray Genocide in Ethiopia, Eritrean refugees abduction and massacre – April 17, 2021
5th April 2021
ATV: `ክተት! ብሰሪ ድሕረት ናይ ለውጢ ዕድላት ምጥፋእ ይኣክል!` – ዝርርብ ምስ መስራትን ኣሳናዳእን ኣሰና፡ ኣማኑኤል ኢያሱ – 2ይን መወዳእታን ክፋል
4th April 2021
