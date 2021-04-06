ATV: ምምራኽ ኤርትራዊ ትሕቲ ዕድመ ሮድኣሚን የማነ ብሓይልታት ምክልኻል ትግራይ ኣብ ውሽጥን ወጻእን ነውጺ ፈጢሩ
ዘገርም ኣይኮነን
ብፍላይ፣ ሓደ ንሓደ ከም ሃላይ አንተሪእዩዎ ፣
እዝጊ የድሕኖ ነቲ ዝብል መን ከማይ ።
ኤርትራዊየ ዝብል ህዝቢ፡ ንኽበራበር ክሳዕ ክንድዚ፡ ሓሞት ድበልዕ ኩነታት ክኸውን ከሎ፡ ክሳብ ክንደይ
ሕልንኡ ከምዝተዘምተ ዝሕብርዩ። እቲ ውልቀምልኪ፣ ከም ልማዱ፡ ግንከ እቲ ናይ ቀደም ተቓዋሚ፡ ሕልና ዘይነበሮን ዘይብሉን ምዃኑ፡ ህዝቢ ብኸምዚ ኩነታት ክሓልፍ ተፈሪዱ ይርከብ።
Tens of years of political struggle, 30 years of bloody liberation war, another 30 years of ever transitional carnivorous illegitimate rogue regime.. approaching a century folks— Eritrea gave birth to that boy soldier, the image of that bewildered teenager encapsulates what we are all about. This is what we have to show for to the world. Blame no one.
Destroy depopulate and now disarm Eritrea have been the mantra of this ruthless traitor eversince he joined the struggle. This is just the last phase of his hidden agenda, namely to hand over Eritrea to Ethiopia on silver plate. That is why he is extremely busys deploying all Eritrean forces be it young, old or underage in the war infernos of Tigrai, Oromia and Benshangul. His repeated outright denial of Eritrean troops in Ethiopia and the atrocities they committed is a deliberate ploy to buy time to advance the last phase of his hidden agenda. Immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Eritrean troops from Ethiopia means the end of the ruthless dictator in Eritrea. Because the returning troops are going to challenge DIA/his sellout Generals why they were deceived, duped and forced to fight Ethiopia along side Ethiopian soldiers against their will. Mind you ,these are soldiers who were loaded on lorries and trucks like a herd of cattle and sent to Tigrai without knowing without knowing, where they were going or what they were getting into?
These are soldiers who have eyewitnessed the unnecessary death/massgraves of their fellow Eritrean soldiers.
The criminal thug DIA won’t stop gambling with our precious eritrean
lives until get rid of him.
Why do find it difficult to unite against one archenemy that destroys us and our country?
Quote:Why do find it difficult to unite against one archenemy that destroys us and our country? Unquote Temesgen”
A cardinal, penetrating and bold question that challenges ERITREA to dare answer it, facing thy-selves. Indeed the question is exactly twenty-seven years old. Why are we procrastinating any more? Do we, in fact, have the guts to face THE TRUTH.
OH! By the way, insulting each other on the internet is a perfect sign of renegading from answering the question.
ዝኾነ ኮይኑ፡ ተመስገን፣ ተመስገን ንሕቶኻ ።
ሓቂ ብሓቂ ፡ ንምንታይ ኢና ከም ሽንቲ ገመል ነብል ንድሕሪት ?
Follow Us
© 2020 Atv - Eritrean Satellite Television
© 2020 Atv - Eritrean Satellite Television
ATV: ምምራኽ ኤርትራዊ ትሕቲ ዕድመ ሮድኣሚን የማነ ብሓይልታት ምክልኻል ትግራይ ኣብ ውሽጥን ወጻእን ነውጺ ፈጢሩ
ዘገርም ኣይኮነን
ብፍላይ፣ ሓደ ንሓደ ከም ሃላይ አንተሪእዩዎ ፣
እዝጊ የድሕኖ ነቲ ዝብል መን ከማይ ።
ኤርትራዊየ ዝብል ህዝቢ፡ ንኽበራበር ክሳዕ ክንድዚ፡ ሓሞት ድበልዕ ኩነታት ክኸውን ከሎ፡ ክሳብ ክንደይ
ሕልንኡ ከምዝተዘምተ ዝሕብርዩ። እቲ ውልቀምልኪ፣ ከም ልማዱ፡ ግንከ እቲ ናይ ቀደም ተቓዋሚ፡ ሕልና ዘይነበሮን ዘይብሉን ምዃኑ፡ ህዝቢ ብኸምዚ ኩነታት ክሓልፍ ተፈሪዱ ይርከብ።
Tens of years of political struggle, 30 years of bloody liberation war, another 30 years of ever transitional carnivorous illegitimate rogue regime.. approaching a century folks— Eritrea gave birth to that boy soldier, the image of that bewildered teenager encapsulates what we are all about. This is what we have to show for to the world. Blame no one.
Destroy depopulate and now disarm Eritrea have been the mantra of this ruthless traitor eversince he joined the struggle. This is just the last phase of his hidden agenda, namely to hand over Eritrea to Ethiopia on silver plate. That is why he is extremely busys deploying all Eritrean forces be it young, old or underage in the war infernos of Tigrai, Oromia and Benshangul. His repeated outright denial of Eritrean troops in Ethiopia and the atrocities they committed is a deliberate ploy to buy time to advance the last phase of his hidden agenda. Immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Eritrean troops from Ethiopia means the end of the ruthless dictator in Eritrea. Because the returning troops are going to challenge DIA/his sellout Generals why they were deceived, duped and forced to fight Ethiopia along side Ethiopian soldiers against their will. Mind you ,these are soldiers who were loaded on lorries and trucks like a herd of cattle and sent to Tigrai without knowing without knowing, where they were going or what they were getting into?
These are soldiers who have eyewitnessed the unnecessary death/massgraves of their fellow Eritrean soldiers.
The criminal thug DIA won’t stop gambling with our precious eritrean
lives until get rid of him.
Why do find it difficult to unite against one archenemy that destroys us and our country?
Quote:Why do find it difficult to unite against one archenemy that destroys us and our country? Unquote Temesgen”
A cardinal, penetrating and bold question that challenges ERITREA to dare answer it, facing thy-selves. Indeed the question is exactly twenty-seven years old. Why are we procrastinating any more? Do we, in fact, have the guts to face THE TRUTH.
OH! By the way, insulting each other on the internet is a perfect sign of renegading from answering the question.
ዝኾነ ኮይኑ፡ ተመስገን፣ ተመስገን ንሕቶኻ ።
ሓቂ ብሓቂ ፡ ንምንታይ ኢና ከም ሽንቲ ገመል ነብል ንድሕሪት ?