In Tigrigna, a language spoken in Ethiopia and Eritrea, there is a saying that goes by, “men miquanka kinegrekas, mis men kemtiKeyd nigereny” literally meaning “for me, to tell you who you are, tell me who you engage with.”

To tell who Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia is, it is not difficult to conclude that he engages with Isaias Afwerki of Eritrea, a renowned tyrant.

Isaias Afwerki, in the inception of Eritrea’s independence from Ethiopia, two illustrious singers by the names Yemane Ghebremikael also known as Yemane Barya and Abraham Afwerki, both returning to Eritrea from abroad found in short timescales, themselves killed, most likely by the tyrant of the country, Isaias Afwerki. Most probable reason being the fear of their influence to the public, and that would erode the impact of the political aim of tyranny endowed to Eritrea.

It is seeing the performance of Hachalu Hundessa, of the Oromo society, the largest ethnic group in Ethiopia, in the Millenium Hall in Addis Abeba where, of course you guessed it, the distorted Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia was accompanied by the mogul of Eritrea Isaias Afwerki. My observation saw a gloomy looking Abiy Ahmed hearing “jirra”.

For further look, please check my blog https://SeberAngle.wordpress.com Twitter @Seber_Angle google/Amazon my name.Yosief Tewolde