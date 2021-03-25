Urgent action by European Union and US to stop the intensified Genocide

More than four months the war in Tigray region worsened every day and time. Every minute matters, as every minute passes the atrocities are escalating with many civilian deaths.

The actions of the European Union and US is encouraging so far, but still, it is far from effective tool to stop the Genocide.

One observation is, the crimes are worse after US and Europe publicly condemned the atrocities. In addition, exacerbated after US asked withdraw of Eritrean troops and Amhara militia. The facts on ground are saying, those perpetuators increased their evil deeds in direct response to the request by US officials in condemning them.

Hence, European Union and US should be serious in taking decisive action, otherwise only condemning by words is fuelling anger on those perpetuators to do more harm than to lessen it.

The other observation is also, European and US official looks sort of angelize Abi Ahmed and demonize the Eritrean troops. There is no question Eritrean troops under Isayas has done un imaginable atrocities and should be accountable for the crime they committed however, Western countries should not deny the main actor for all this crimes is Abi Ahmed. Abi and Isayas crooked alliance has resulted into all this mess in the region and putting Ethiopia into chaos.

If European Union and US honestly want to stop this war and Genocide they have to;

1. Forcefully request Isayas Afwerki to withdraw his troops from Tigray

2. Enforce a NO FLY ZONE on Tigray

3. Withdrawal of all militia and forces from Tigray

4. Send a Monitoring group to Tigray (of course not the biased African Union lead by Moussa Faki)

5. Start investigation to the human atrocities ( not of course by the biased Ethiopia Human Right Commission lead by Daniel Bekele)

6. Force the Ethiopian leaders to come to negotiation with Tigary regional leaders.

These actions will rescue the lives of those

– Civilians in Tigary

– Tigray youngers in the various Tigray forces

– Eritrean conscripted national service soldiers dying for nothing

– Amhara militias/forces dying unnecessarily

– Ethiopia soldieries dying for Abi’s selfish agenda

The benefits of forcefully implementing those tough actions outweighs its side effects and the western countries should push into action now than later.

The new sanction of on Isayas Afwerki and some authorities has nothing to help, The Eritrean security officials, Military Generals and other Pfdj party officials, for decades used various illegal means to survive. There is no public institutions, no active ministry, no transparency, no developmental programs or plans. Hence, this new sanctions will not change anything on the ground; we have seen in the past the sanction on Eritrea was not effective.

Hence, European officials and US should be serious, their words have consequences on the ground and if they are not accompanying it with actions, it can only increase the misery of the people.

Mulugheta Hailu