By Habte Hagos, Chair of Eritrea Focus



The tragic, brutal and entirely predictable war in Tigray has brought immense

suffering to the Tigrayan people, exacerbated the long suffering of the Eritrean

people and caused misery to families across the Horn of Africa. This report is an

attempt to capture the complexities of the war and the events that led up to it. It

includes detailed explanations of everything from the origins of the conflict and the

looted treasures of the region to the atrocities committed against the Tigrayan people

in general and women in particular. The authors have attempted to provide a

dispassionate analysis of these dramatic events, from a variety of perspectives.

Eritrea Focus encourages this diversity of opinions, without endorsing all the views

contained in the report.