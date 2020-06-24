During the liberation struggle many innocent and nationalist Eritreans who had joined the EPLF and ELF were eliminated by the Fronts. Yohannes was among them. He became the victim of the EPLF leadership. Yohannes was a leader of a progressive rectification movement “Menka group” in 1973 and executed in 1975.

Yohannes’ name never mentioned by the Diasporas human rights activists , civil society or opposition groups A question could be raised here why this is while each year on the 18th of September and 14th of April other victms of the PFDJ after 1991 are recalled.

This piece of compilation is to honour Yohannes and his comrades who were executed in the 1970s because of challenging the EPLF leadership.

On Martyrs’ Day, it is very painful for the families of the fallen martyrs to be reminded that they were never officially told about the deaths of their loved ones when, in 1993, the then Provision Government of Eritrea announced their names. Hopefully, Yohannes and his comrades will be remembered in future by the young generation.

