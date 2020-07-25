https://www.change.org/p/ant%C3%B3nio-guterres-appeal-to-the-un-to-prevent-imminent-starvation-and-a-humanitarian-crisis-in-eritrea/share_for_starters
HONEST OPINION
I AM NOT AGAINST THE INTENTION of ASSENA’S ORIGINATION on the subject matter.
It is also my humble and sincere opinion that the UNSG CANNOT challenge the Absolute Dictator of Eritrea. Dito with the entire Absolute Dictators of AFRICA. Let us be HONEST and SEARCH for the EFFECTIVE and RATIONAL APPrOACH that is in FRONT OF OUR NOSE but do not have the courage, common sense and above UNITY among ourselves. WE ARE INF ACT HIDDING OUR WEAKNESS.
Again, as always, I am very appreciative to http://www.assenna.com for the opportunity and space to express my OPINION. History shall remember assenna.com’s dedication in the struggle to liberate Eritrea from the most cruel dictator that was ever mushroomed in ERITREA. I repeat: ERITREANS must FIGHT that FIGHT by themselves as it did during the fantastic struggle for the LIBERATION of ERITREA. Question: WHY CAN’T WE REPAT IT NOW AGAINST ONE INDIGENOUS RUTHLESS DICTATOR??? The question will prick the consciousness Eritreans for LIFE, wherever they may live. The UN, as it is constituted now, will NEVER help Eritrea. Let s not kid ourselves. ONLY ERITREANS CAN HELP ERITREANS. THE END
Any humanitarian can sign the appeal, however, isn’t this very official who was present in support of the Jeddah undisclosed agreement between the two honeymooners? not to mention, isn’t his organization which officially documented that crime against humanity was committed by the same brutal regime in Asmara on the Eritrean people? was anything done? was our country’s sovereignty granted by the UN? If we can muster it, like rezen said, it is up to us , they way we were, the way we introduced ourselves to the world with our grit and concerted determination to prove we are worthy a nation to stand on our own one more time, this quintessential question has to be answered first, we can exceed our target of appeals, it’s just gonna end up in the paper shredders of the same institution who gave us up to our occupiers many moons ago. History is a good reference, if we sift through it properly.
