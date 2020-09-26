OPEN LETTER TO SAY THANK YOU

Dear Dr Bereket,

Re: The “Making of the Eritrean Constitution” Lectures

As the Chairman of both Assenna Foundation and Eritrea Focus, I would like to express our deepest gratitude for the lectures you delivered over the last three weeks. They were not only inspirational and informative in terms of their contents but the honesty and humility within which they were delivered. You are truly an Eritrean icon and an example to us all.

The three lectures and Q & As that followed lasting almost 5 hours, gave us an insight into the way the Constitution came to be, including the composition of the Commission, the public consultation, the challenges encountered and the flaws in the ratified Constitution that will need to be improved and polished by the Eritrean people.

In hindsight, it is clear the Constitution was commissioned by a deceitful and untrustworthy President, who some years later gleefully declared it a dead letter. It seems that not only the Commission was misled by President Isaias, so too was the entire Eritrean people, whose country’s sovereignty is now in grave danger.

We know from audience reaction that the lectures were widely viewed on ATV television in Eritrea and beyond, although we do not have the exact numbers. However, we have kept a record of the Facebook metrics that show the following online interest:

Lecture date People reached (1) Engagements (2) Comments received 10 September 91,076 19,780 884 17 September 51,326 8,569 375 24 September 46,478 10,381 618 Total 188,880 38,730 1,877

measures the number of people who have seen the post, and (2) how many people saw either a specific post or content

The figures speak for themselves and your legacy lives on.

There will be further lectures on the Eritrean Economy, Foreign Policy etc on ATV over the next 3 months and I am sure you will be following them keenly.

Thank you and best wishes.

Habte Hagos

25.09.2020