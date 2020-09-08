EVENT ADVERTISEMENT

Lectures on “The Making of the Eritrean Constitution” by Dr Bereket Habteselassie

As part of its Building Democracy in Eritrea initiative, Eritrea Focus has worked proactively over the last 18-month to formulate a transitional blueprint from dictatorship to rule of law. The initiative has now reached a “public consultation” stage. To that end, there will be televised lectures, face-to-face as well as virtual workshops to inform and gather feedback from Eritreans in the country (where possible) and in diaspora over a period of three months.

The first of these events will be a three-hour televised lecture in Tigrinya over three weeks on “The Making of the Eritrean Constitution” by the eminent lawyer and father of the Eritrean constitution, Dr Bereket Habteselassie. There will be an opportunity for the audience to phone in or forward their questions for Dr Bereket to respond.

The lectures will take place on Assenna Television (ATV via Satellite and assenna Facebook page) on the following dates and times:

Thursday 10 September at 18:00 hours, London time.

Thursday 17 September at 18:00 hours

Thursday 24 September at 18:00 hours

We hope very much as many people as possible will take part in these lectures and raise relevant questions.

Together, we can and shall build a New Eritrea that is at peace with itself and its neighbours. A country we can all be proud of and for which our martyrs gave their precious young lives to liberate. May they rest in peace.

Eritrea Focus:

E: info@eritrea-focus.org

04.09.2020

———————————– ENDS ————————————

ሓበሬታ፡

ኣስተምህሮታት፡ `ብዛዕባ መስርሕ ንድፊ ሃገራዊ ቅዋም ኤርትራ` ብ ዶር በረኸት ሃብተስላሰ

ከም ኣካል ተበግሶ ህንጸት ደሞክራሲ ኣብ ኤርትራ፡ Eritrea Focus ኣብዚ ዝሓለፈ 18 ኣዋርሕ፡ ካብ ምልካዊ ምሕደራ ናብ ግዝኣተ ሕጊ ዘሰጋግር ንድፊ ኣብ ምውዳድ ከምዝጸንሐ ይፍለጥ። ኣብዚ እዋን`ዚ፡ እቲ ተበግሶ ኣብ ህዝባዊ ምምኽኻር ደረጃ በጺሑ `ሎ። በዚ መሰረት፡ ኣብዚ ዝመጽእ ሰለስተ ኣዋርሕ፡ ኣብ ውሽጥን ወጻእን፡ ንቕሓት ህዝቢ ክብ ንምባልን ማዕረማዕሪኡ ርእይቶታት ህዝቢ ንምእካብን፡ እንተተኻኢሉ ካብ ውሽጢ ሃገር ግብረመልሲ ንምርካብን፡ ብቴለቭዥን ዝመሓላለፍ፡ ብገጽ ንገጽን ብኢንተርነትን ዝካየድ ኣስተምህሮታት ክወሃብ እዩ።

ኣብቲ ፈላሚ መደብ፡ በቲ ዓቢ ናይ ሕጊ ምሁርን ኣቦ ቅዋም ኤርትራን ዶር በረኸት ሃብተስላሰ፡ ኣብዚ ሰለስተ ሰሙን ኣብ መስርሕ ንድፊ ሃገራዊ ቅዋም ኤርትራ ዘተኮረ፡ ብቛንቋ ትግርኛ ኣብ ቴለቭዥን ዝመሓላለፍ ኣስተምህሮ ክቐርብ እዩ። ተኸታተልቲ ብቴለፎን ወይ ብጽሑፍ ዘቕርቡዎም ሕቶታት `ውን ብዶር በረኸት መልሲ ክወሃቦም እዩ።

እቶም ኣስተምህሮታት ብሳተላይት ቴለቭዥን ኣሰና ኣብዞም ዝስዕቡ ዕለታት ወትሩ ሰዓት 8:00 ምሸት ብኣቆጻጽራ ኤርትራ ክመሓላለፉ እዮም።

ሓሙስ 10 መስከረም 2020 ሰዓት 6:00 ምሸት ብኣቆጻጽራ ለንደን

ሓሙስ 17 መስከረም 2020 ሰዓት 6:00 ምሸት

ሓሙስ 24 መስከረም 2020 ሰዓት 6:00 ምሸት

ኣብ ውሽጥን ወጻእን እትርከቡ ኤርትራውያን ብዝተኻእለ መጠን ኣብዞም ተሰሪዖም ዘለዉ ኣስተምህሮታት ብምስታፍ ሕቶታት ከተቕርቡን ሃናጺ ርእይቶታትኩም ክትገልጹን ንዕድመኩም።

ሓቢርና፡ እቶም ስለ ናጽነት ክቡር ህይወቶም ዝሃቡ ሰማእታትና ዝቐስኑላ፡ ንሕና ከም ደቂ ሃገር እንሕበነላ፡ ምስ ገዛእ ነብሳን ጎረባብታን ብሰላም እትነብር ሃገር ክንሃንጽ ኢና።

Eritrea Focus: E: info@eritrea-focus.org