

By Tesfaldet Belay



The letter issued on 7 February 2026 by the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia purports to be a diplomatic appeal to the State of Eritrea. In substance, however, it represents something far more troubling, an exercise in manufactured legitimacy, coercive diplomacy, and narrative engineering aimed at reframing Ethiopia’s regional ambitions as a response to alleged provocation. When examined alongside Ethiopia’s recent conduct, internally and externally, the letter reads less like an invitation to peace and more like a preparatory document for pressure, escalation, and strategic revisionism.At the core of Ethiopia’s current posture lies a contradiction it has been unable to reconcile. On one hand, it claims to be the victim of aggression, territorial violation, and destabilization. On the other, it openly asserts a geopolitical entitlement to maritime access and repeatedly signals its fixation on Eritrea’s port of Assab. The attempt to merge these two narratives, victimhood and entitlement, has produced a diplomatic posture that is increasingly aggressive, legally selective, and morally incoherent.

Ethiopia’s accusations against Eritrea are presented without evidence, specificity, or reference to binding legal frameworks. The conspicuous absence of any acknowledgment of the Algiers Agreement and the Eritrea–Ethiopia Boundary Commission rulings is not accidental. These instruments remain the only internationally recognized mechanisms governing the border between the two states, yet Ethiopia continues to bypass them in favor of a narrative that treats sovereignty as a matter of convenience rather than law. This selective invocation of international norms undermines the credibility of Ethiopia’s claims and reinforces the perception that the letter is intended less for Eritrea than for international audiences whose acquiescence Ethiopia seeks to secure.

The credibility gap widens further when Ethiopia’s professed commitment to peace is tested against its record of rejecting good-faith mediation. If Ethiopia were genuinely seeking peaceful resolution of conflicts, it would not have rejected a recently African-led negotiations when they mattered most. Ethiopia repeatedly refused or obstructed peace negotiations facilitated by the African Union, prolonging a catastrophic war that devastated civilian life in northern Ethiopia, Tigray. This rejection was not procedural but strategic. Addis Ababa chose military victory over negotiated settlement even as humanitarian conditions collapsed and regional instability deepened. That decision alone casts serious doubt on the sincerity of Ethiopia’s current claims of restraint and dialogue.

More revealing still is Ethiopia’s attempt to externalize its internal crises. The letter alludes vaguely to Eritrean support for “rebel groups,” a charge that mirrors a longstanding pattern of attributing internal unrest to foreign interference rather than confronting systemic governance failures. The reality is that Ethiopia has chosen militarization over political inclusion. Recently, in Tigray, civilians have been killed by drone strikes, the entire population of that regional state is subjected to starvation policies, and deliberately cut off from essential public services. Banking systems were shut down, flights suspended, food and fuel blocked, and an entire population placed under collective punishment. These actions were not incidental consequences of war; they were policy choices.

Similar patterns of repression have unfolded in Oromo and Amhara, where political grievances have been met with force rather than dialogue. Beyond Ethiopia’s borders, instability has spilled into Sudan, contributing to one of the region’s most devastating conflicts. Yet Ethiopia’s letter carefully omits these realities, presenting itself instead as a victim of external destabilization.

This omission becomes more consequential when Ethiopia’s role in regional proxy warfare is examined. Ethiopia has increasingly aligned itself with the United Arab Emirates as a strategic patron, allowing its territory to be used as a staging ground for external conflicts. Of particular concern are reports of a UAE-financed military training camp established in the Benishangul-Gumuz region, explicitly used to train elements of Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF). This development implicates Ethiopia directly in the Sudanese conflict, transforming it from a neighboring state into an enabling platform for a paramilitary force accused of widespread atrocities. Such actions fundamentally contradict Ethiopia’s claims of promoting regional stability and expose its willingness to function as a proxy actor in broader geopolitical contests.

Against this backdrop, Ethiopia’s rhetoric toward Eritrea takes on a far more ominous character. For years, Ethiopian officials and state-aligned media have openly threatened Eritrea over access to Assab. Military parades have reportedly displayed maps incorporating parts of Eritrean territory into Ethiopia’s national outline. These are not symbolic errors or nationalist excesses; they are strategic signals designed to normalize territorial revisionism and condition both domestic and international audiences to the erosion of Eritrean sovereignty.It is within this broader pattern that the February 2026 letter must be understood. The inclusion of Assab as a subject of “mutual interest” negotiations, despite accusations of Eritrean aggression, exposes the letter’s central contradiction. If Eritrea were genuinely engaged in hostile acts, Assab would not be framed as a cooperative economic matter. Its appearance confirms that maritime access, not peace or security, is the central objective driving Ethiopia’s posture.

The conditional nature of Ethiopia’s proposed engagement further underscores this reality. Dialogue is offered only if Eritrea first complies with Ethiopia’s unilateral demands. This is not diplomacy between equals but an attempt to impose compliance as a prerequisite for conversation. Such an approach reduces diplomacy to coercion and strips it of legitimacy.

Eritrea’s position remains clear. Its sovereignty, including over Assab, is absolute and non-negotiable. Maritime access is an economic issue that can only arise through voluntary, mutually respectful agreements, not through threats, proxy warfare, or narrative manipulation. Any attempt to internationalize Eritrean territory or condition sovereignty on external approval sets a dangerous precedent for the entire Horn of Africa.

Ethiopia’s letter is not a step toward peace but a strategic maneuver designed to legitimize pressure while obscuring intent. A state that rejects African-led mediation, enables proxy warfare through foreign-financed camps, wages war on its own populations, and publicly signals territorial ambition cannot credibly claim to be a peacemaker. Eritrea should reject this framing. Peace cannot be built on coercion, nor can stability emerge from revisionist ambition. Genuine dialogue requires equality, legality, and respect, conditions Ethiopia has yet to demonstrate. Until it does, such letters remains instruments of pressure, not pathways to peace.