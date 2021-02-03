Is this our trade mark? are we destined for this destitute depiction around the world?, is poverty, hunger and being a refugee our way of life? are you the phony people who clown around with fake eyelashes and painted eyebrows in tic-tok and display a flag of a fake nation which chewed and spat you out like an old safa? shame on us people, the world is watching.. do me a favor today, just read yesterday’s Navalny speech from a Russian prison, then again if Bitweded’s iconic speech in your own mother tongue can’t jerk you into action what will??? Keep seeking that elusive asylum and playing victim to the host and turn around and tell them you are a proud Eritrean. For God’s sake folks can we speak the truth for once, it is liberating— try it.
