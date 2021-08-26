Subject: ERITREAN TROOPS ENTER ETHIOPIA FOR A SECOND ROUND OF CONFLICT WITH THE TIGRAY DEFENCE FORCES (TDF), THIS TIME ON THE AFAR REGIONAL FRONT IN ETHIOPIAwww.assenna.com 26 Aug 2021
Subject: ERITREAN TROOPS ENTER ETHIOPIA FOR A SECOND ROUND OF CONFLICT
WITH THE TIGRAY DEFENCE FORCES (TDF), THIS TIME ON THE AFAR
REGIONAL FRONT IN ETHIOPIA http://www.assenna.com 26 Aug 2021
Humble Opinion, 26 Aug. 2021
It is my honest belief — without any rational reasoning — that OUR DEAR BLACK AFRICA is hypnotized to the liquidation of itself by itself against rationality, which means the production of scholars in millions and millions and millions will have NO EFFECT AT ALL.
Indeed, “CRY, MY BELOVED AFRICA “, Alan Paton is the only option we have. I know the spirit of Alan Paton will forgive me for not quoting exactly as he wrote it.
What are HGDEF goons, sleep cells and stooges going to say now? Cry foul about sovereiginiy! Ha.. ..Haa…Haaa..We won.t be flabergasted, if they go into another state of denial again.
These thugs and criminals who have tormented, killed, displaced our people; plundered and milked our country for the last 30 years have no moral ground to talk about sovereignity whatsoever. Eritreans can defend and preserve their sovereiginiy if we don’t.allow Eritrea to become sanctuary/hideout for criminal HGDEF thugs, who committed atrocities both at home and in neighbouring countries
With the inevitability of the demise of the rogue regime in Aid Halo, we shouldn’t allow their spin doctors to polarize the current situation on the ground to draw more political mileage for their survival. This is the golden opportunity for justice seeking Eritreans of all stripes to rally behind the common cause in order to break the backbone of the unholy alliance between the two criminal thugs in Adi Halo & Arat Kilo.
Doing otherwise is tantamount:
– to aligning with HGDEF to prolong the suffering of the Eritrean people.
– to joining hands with chauvinist/expansionist Amhara thugs who don’t accept the independence of Eritrea.
– to giving a green light to remnants of the Derg and other ultra nationalist forces to regroup again.
Follow Us
© 2020 Atv - Eritrean Satellite Television
© 2020 Atv - Eritrean Satellite Television
Subject: ERITREAN TROOPS ENTER ETHIOPIA FOR A SECOND ROUND OF CONFLICT WITH THE TIGRAY DEFENCE FORCES (TDF), THIS TIME ON THE AFAR REGIONAL FRONT IN ETHIOPIAwww.assenna.com 26 Aug 2021
Subject: ERITREAN TROOPS ENTER ETHIOPIA FOR A SECOND ROUND OF CONFLICT
WITH THE TIGRAY DEFENCE FORCES (TDF), THIS TIME ON THE AFAR
REGIONAL FRONT IN ETHIOPIA http://www.assenna.com 26 Aug 2021
Humble Opinion, 26 Aug. 2021
It is my honest belief — without any rational reasoning — that OUR DEAR BLACK AFRICA is hypnotized to the liquidation of itself by itself against rationality, which means the production of scholars in millions and millions and millions will have NO EFFECT AT ALL.
Indeed, “CRY, MY BELOVED AFRICA “, Alan Paton is the only option we have. I know the spirit of Alan Paton will forgive me for not quoting exactly as he wrote it.
What are HGDEF goons, sleep cells and stooges going to say now? Cry foul about sovereiginiy! Ha.. ..Haa…Haaa..We won.t be flabergasted, if they go into another state of denial again.
These thugs and criminals who have tormented, killed, displaced our people; plundered and milked our country for the last 30 years have no moral ground to talk about sovereignity whatsoever. Eritreans can defend and preserve their sovereiginiy if we don’t.allow Eritrea to become sanctuary/hideout for criminal HGDEF thugs, who committed atrocities both at home and in neighbouring countries
With the inevitability of the demise of the rogue regime in Aid Halo, we shouldn’t allow their spin doctors to polarize the current situation on the ground to draw more political mileage for their survival. This is the golden opportunity for justice seeking Eritreans of all stripes to rally behind the common cause in order to break the backbone of the unholy alliance between the two criminal thugs in Adi Halo & Arat Kilo.
Doing otherwise is tantamount:
– to aligning with HGDEF to prolong the suffering of the Eritrean people.
– to joining hands with chauvinist/expansionist Amhara thugs who don’t accept the independence of Eritrea.
– to giving a green light to remnants of the Derg and other ultra nationalist forces to regroup again.