https://asenatv.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Open-letter_updated-markup_English-1.pdf
Subject: “ Eritrean and Tigrayan Australians solidarity media release – Media Release,
Melbourne, Australia, by Atv Asena 16th March 2021“
Quote: “ Concerned and/or Promienent Eritreans and Tigrayan community members in Australia condemn atrocities committed in Tigray (Ethiopia) and call for immediate action” Unquote
A Simpleton Honest Question, 16 March 2021
Why would Eritrea involve itself in the INTERNAL affairs of Ethiopia?
In any case, Eritrea has its own INTERNAL 30-year old problem to deal with, without sacrificing its people on matters of others.?!?!? I believe it is a FAIR question, in view of the historical fact of Eritrea to take care of “itself, by itself, for itself”. THE END
