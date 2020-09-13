Who is this man: Blew my mind!
I don’t really know most of the “players” in the Eritrean political stage. I ,however, do keep up with the situation locally and globally.The pain and agony of many keeps me dragged back in. I am active on the background – very active in many ways but very late comer to the game. Late or not changing one heart at a time is my mind set.
Let me get to Mr Ambassador’s comment:
I have always waited by the door like a child waiting for his or her parents to come home and shared some ideas with beloved Eritreans. The fact that Eritreans need to speak the truth and project hope and what it would be in tomorrow’s Eritrea. Well, this man just nailed it.
This man, I have learned now that he was an Ambassador of Eritrea, blew my mind. I been waiting for such a man and I say this to all Eritreans – there you have it. This man can guide and drive result. Ambassador Abdella litterally spoke the real deal with what is wrong with Eritreans all together. Specially those who are badly stuck in the old days. All of the Eritreans whether the educated or the hardworking men and women of Eritrea failing badly. Eritrea lacks the “elites” as Ambassador Abdella stated it. Of course there are plenty who have counted the years to get their education and achieve advanced education. In fact these very people are to be blamed for Eritrea to be where it is now. Mr Amanuel did challenge the Ambassador and clearly and calmly the Ambassador gave Mr Amanuel a lesson and a tool for the next intervew Mr Amanuel might have with another Eritrean “elite”. The Ambassador went on to address all Eritreans to just shut up (well I am using this word not the actual word used) and deal with own crises before blaming TPLF, Ethiopia, Ormo, Sudan…etc. Absolutely, this is like smelling a fresh air right to the point! It was said once “No nation has friends only interests” Charles de Gaulle
Eritrea needs a man and a person like Ambassador Abdella who stated clearly the failure of all movements in and outside of Eritrea. He further addressed the division and old-timers mind set. Mr Ambassador Abdella – do come back again. Getting to know you through this interview, gives me some peace of mind. I hope and encourage that you yourself Mr Ambassador address the “elites” of Eritrea. Many thanks for being direct and to the point taking it all upon yourself.
Assenna.com team: Please bring Mr Ambassador back and share his vision about tomorrow and hope for Eritrea. I am just about exhausted when meeting any Eritreans. All, shall I say, they know how to spell is the name Isayas, where Isayas is from…etc. I would say to any Eritrean, please stop being an “elite with the name Isaays and where Mr. Isayas is from”. It is just too old. To get back to my point, I personally would not want to get another round of Dr. Bereket (no harm intended) but rather Mr. Abdella’s return to address the mistakes of the movements and quickly move over to what he could help with tomorrow’s Eritrea.
If you do bring Mr Bereket back to Assenna.com
1: Was Mr Isayas pressuring the outcome of the draft and what was Mr Isayas’s role in the draft?
2: Who hand picked the “draft team”? What was part of Mr. Isayas if any?
3: Is Mr Bereket active in any movement given that Mr Bereket is not happy with results back in Eritrea?
This discussion with Ambassador Abdella was well done and has many great insights. “Truth hurts but silence kills” Mark Twain. Most Eritrean “elites” appear to have some interest in the movements but their heart is someplace else, just hope I am dead wrong on this last comment however.
Happy New Year – thank you Assenna and Mr Ambassador Abdella
Mike
