ኩቡራት ኣሕዋት ፣
ኣቶኩሮና ኣብ እሰያስን ስርዓቱን ጥራይ ይኹን ።
ዶ. ኣብይ እንተ ነፍዐ ንህዝቡ ፥ እንተ ሰነፈ ድማ ንህዝቡ ጥራይ ዝምልከት ጉዳይ እዩ ።
ኣብ ግዜ ሰውራ ፥ ምስ ወያነ ምትሕብባር ኣድላይ ነይሩ ፥ ኤሪትራ ነጻ ድሕሪ ሙዃና ግን ፥ ኣብ ዉሽጣዊ ጎነጾም ጸግዒ ንሕዝ ዘለና ዝምስል ዘረባ ፥ ናዓና ሃሳያይ እዩ።
ምስ ኩሎም ኣብ እትዮጵያ ዘለዉ ፖሊቲካዊ ሓይልታት ፥ ኣብ ናይ ሓድሕድ ዉሽጣዊ ጉዳያት ዘይምትእትታውን ፥ ኣህጉራዊ ሕጊ ኣብ ምኽባርን ዝቆመ ፥ ክልታኣዊ ጹቡቅ ዝምድናታት ምምስራት ፣ እቲ እንኮ ሉዑል ሃገራዊ ጥቅሚ ኤሪትራ እዩ።
ንስኹም’ውን ከም ህግደፍ ፥ ከም ውድብ እኹም ትሓስቡ ዘለኹም ። ምእንቲ ወያነ ፥ ንኤሪትራ ኣብ ዘየድሊ ጉዳያት ኣይተእትዉዋ በጃኹም ።
Dear W.H. your insight profound and your advice is right on the money. This is not about the reunion of 2 tirigna speaking people on either side of the border, this is not about 2 organizations who happen to fight a common enemy a few moons ago, instead, it is about the entire Eritrean people the Tigrigna and non Tigrigna speaking, the highlander and the lowlander, the sovereignty of a nation which preceded with several years of political and culminated after 30 yrs of armed struggle, Eritrean history is not defined by Badme and it’s environs, this is the optics which was painted by HGDEF itself in its fake stint of the brief border opening. I don’t see mama Zahra from Gerset hugging adey Zifan or aboy Tesfu from Senaafe greeting haj Siraj from Bailul. What king of message is coming from Asmara to this medium and who is sending it?
read ‘what king’, ‘what kind’
Supporting to the comment left below:
By now it should not be new to all of us that shuffling a card and interfering in the internal affairs of others while your own house is in a mess would not be wise. Too using, words in the statement read in this information by Assenna , are absolutely vulgar and unprofessional and poorly done. If any you could either bleep or replace some words that are simply poorly used.
Abiy is putting his finger in to the jar and leaving Ethiopia in a path to destruction. In fact, both of Abiy’s finger are now in the jar. Isayas played Abiy and Abiy is now knee deep. There is no returning back. Abiy (if he really has taken enough lessons in his life) needs to check chapters of Isayas and decide if getting in that path is wise.
I have a different thought process on singling out Isayas as negative, evil and many more adjectives. Unfortunately this sinister and negative thought process seems across all Eritreans. Ethiopians are worthier house by any means to change government or system. Eritreans are dispersed and could not even come to one purpose. Still mind blowing to many! I am guilty but this is not how systems are changed. We should do a lot more giving than just running hiding behind the wifi world.
There is more coming unless one does a “self destruction quickly”
Follow Us
© 2020 Atv - Eritrean Satellite Television
© 2020 Atv - Eritrean Satellite Television
ኩቡራት ኣሕዋት ፣
ኣቶኩሮና ኣብ እሰያስን ስርዓቱን ጥራይ ይኹን ።
ዶ. ኣብይ እንተ ነፍዐ ንህዝቡ ፥ እንተ ሰነፈ ድማ ንህዝቡ ጥራይ ዝምልከት ጉዳይ እዩ ።
ኣብ ግዜ ሰውራ ፥ ምስ ወያነ ምትሕብባር ኣድላይ ነይሩ ፥ ኤሪትራ ነጻ ድሕሪ ሙዃና ግን ፥ ኣብ ዉሽጣዊ ጎነጾም ጸግዒ ንሕዝ ዘለና ዝምስል ዘረባ ፥ ናዓና ሃሳያይ እዩ።
ምስ ኩሎም ኣብ እትዮጵያ ዘለዉ ፖሊቲካዊ ሓይልታት ፥ ኣብ ናይ ሓድሕድ ዉሽጣዊ ጉዳያት ዘይምትእትታውን ፥ ኣህጉራዊ ሕጊ ኣብ ምኽባርን ዝቆመ ፥ ክልታኣዊ ጹቡቅ ዝምድናታት ምምስራት ፣ እቲ እንኮ ሉዑል ሃገራዊ ጥቅሚ ኤሪትራ እዩ።
ንስኹም’ውን ከም ህግደፍ ፥ ከም ውድብ እኹም ትሓስቡ ዘለኹም ። ምእንቲ ወያነ ፥ ንኤሪትራ ኣብ ዘየድሊ ጉዳያት ኣይተእትዉዋ በጃኹም ።
Dear W.H. your insight profound and your advice is right on the money. This is not about the reunion of 2 tirigna speaking people on either side of the border, this is not about 2 organizations who happen to fight a common enemy a few moons ago, instead, it is about the entire Eritrean people the Tigrigna and non Tigrigna speaking, the highlander and the lowlander, the sovereignty of a nation which preceded with several years of political and culminated after 30 yrs of armed struggle, Eritrean history is not defined by Badme and it’s environs, this is the optics which was painted by HGDEF itself in its fake stint of the brief border opening. I don’t see mama Zahra from Gerset hugging adey Zifan or aboy Tesfu from Senaafe greeting haj Siraj from Bailul. What king of message is coming from Asmara to this medium and who is sending it?
read ‘what king’, ‘what kind’
Supporting to the comment left below:
By now it should not be new to all of us that shuffling a card and interfering in the internal affairs of others while your own house is in a mess would not be wise. Too using, words in the statement read in this information by Assenna , are absolutely vulgar and unprofessional and poorly done. If any you could either bleep or replace some words that are simply poorly used.
Abiy is putting his finger in to the jar and leaving Ethiopia in a path to destruction. In fact, both of Abiy’s finger are now in the jar. Isayas played Abiy and Abiy is now knee deep. There is no returning back. Abiy (if he really has taken enough lessons in his life) needs to check chapters of Isayas and decide if getting in that path is wise.
I have a different thought process on singling out Isayas as negative, evil and many more adjectives. Unfortunately this sinister and negative thought process seems across all Eritreans. Ethiopians are worthier house by any means to change government or system. Eritreans are dispersed and could not even come to one purpose. Still mind blowing to many! I am guilty but this is not how systems are changed. We should do a lot more giving than just running hiding behind the wifi world.
There is more coming unless one does a “self destruction quickly”