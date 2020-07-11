Just my view on this news information:
I am a believer that anyone has the tight to worship whatever he/she want to worship. This should be the basic human right in any place and especially in Eritrea – for almost everyone has given their time and family member to the cause of liberation. What makes me wonder however that these very sects of faith are neither for nor against justice (or for or against government). Most of my friends hold at best neutral and at worst they side with “any government” that is for that benefits them. Very few of course speak out against injustice and few others when a member or family member is brought under government control.
Justice and fairness is what Jesus stood for and fought for when confronted by the Pharisees and Sadducees and of course the Roman governors. Jesus stood for justice and was a voice to the voiceless and inflicted. Many are not being held when they are working for “justice” in a sense that the mass of Eritreans are asking and longing for rather when they are practicing their faith. I command these brothers and sisters for their drive on their faith but the faith also needs to care for those who are dying for justice and fairness and Peace. Sorry if I nudged punitively anyone out there.
Just my token thoughts – Peace
Follow Us
© 2020 Atv - Eritrean Satellite Television
© 2020 Atv - Eritrean Satellite Television
Just my view on this news information:
I am a believer that anyone has the tight to worship whatever he/she want to worship. This should be the basic human right in any place and especially in Eritrea – for almost everyone has given their time and family member to the cause of liberation. What makes me wonder however that these very sects of faith are neither for nor against justice (or for or against government). Most of my friends hold at best neutral and at worst they side with “any government” that is for that benefits them. Very few of course speak out against injustice and few others when a member or family member is brought under government control.
Justice and fairness is what Jesus stood for and fought for when confronted by the Pharisees and Sadducees and of course the Roman governors. Jesus stood for justice and was a voice to the voiceless and inflicted. Many are not being held when they are working for “justice” in a sense that the mass of Eritreans are asking and longing for rather when they are practicing their faith. I command these brothers and sisters for their drive on their faith but the faith also needs to care for those who are dying for justice and fairness and Peace. Sorry if I nudged punitively anyone out there.
Just my token thoughts – Peace