ንሕናኸ አንታይ ክንባሃል ኢና ?
ንሰላሳ ዓመት ዝተዓሾና፣ ብሓደ ውልቀሰብ ፤
ኤርትራዉያን እኳ በላሕቲ እዮም ይባሃል ነበረ ፤
ናበይ ጠፍአ እቲ ኹሉ መስተንክር ኣብ ሰላሳ ዓመት ዝተራእየ ?
ካይተፈለጠናዶ ኮረኖቫይረሥ ኣትዩ ሃዋሳትና ኣጎዲምዎ ?
ይመስል እምበር ኣይኮነን፤ ናይ ሰላሳ ዓመት ኮረኖቫይረሥ ስለዘየለ
አታ ሕማም ኣብ ውሻጠና ድኣ ካይትኸዉን?
እዚ ይኹን እቲ፡ ካብ እዝኣ ንንዮዉ ክሓልፍ ኣይደፍርን።
ግዳስ፣ ንኣሰና ነቲ ግሩም ኣገልግሎቶም ካብ ልበይ ካየመስገንኩ ክሓልፍ ሕሊናይ ኣይፈቕደለይን።
That background classic Eritrean song describes the impostor very well,the singer must be clairvoyant,where do those true blue national treasure go, it was through their songs that we were galvanized and rose to fight for our nation,they played a big part in shaping the Eritrean nationalism which the tyrant is hell bent in shredding it to pieces today.Folks we giving this chronic blatant liar too much air time,he is not worth it,we need to get rid of him and all the images and symbols associated with him once and for all and restore our pride and national identity we paid dearly for.The rest we fall into place perfectly…..Even the Lord will start listening to our prayers. Thanks Emanuel for the masterpiece.
read ‘we fall’ as ‘will fall’
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
Follow Us
© 2020 Atv - Eritrean Satellite Television
© 2020 Atv - Eritrean Satellite Television
ንሕናኸ አንታይ ክንባሃል ኢና ?
ንሰላሳ ዓመት ዝተዓሾና፣ ብሓደ ውልቀሰብ ፤
ኤርትራዉያን እኳ በላሕቲ እዮም ይባሃል ነበረ ፤
ናበይ ጠፍአ እቲ ኹሉ መስተንክር ኣብ ሰላሳ ዓመት ዝተራእየ ?
ካይተፈለጠናዶ ኮረኖቫይረሥ ኣትዩ ሃዋሳትና ኣጎዲምዎ ?
ይመስል እምበር ኣይኮነን፤ ናይ ሰላሳ ዓመት ኮረኖቫይረሥ ስለዘየለ
አታ ሕማም ኣብ ውሻጠና ድኣ ካይትኸዉን?
እዚ ይኹን እቲ፡ ካብ እዝኣ ንንዮዉ ክሓልፍ ኣይደፍርን።
ግዳስ፣ ንኣሰና ነቲ ግሩም ኣገልግሎቶም ካብ ልበይ ካየመስገንኩ ክሓልፍ ሕሊናይ ኣይፈቕደለይን።
That background classic Eritrean song describes the impostor very well,the singer must be clairvoyant,where do those true blue national treasure go, it was through their songs that we were galvanized and rose to fight for our nation,they played a big part in shaping the Eritrean nationalism which the tyrant is hell bent in shredding it to pieces today.Folks we giving this chronic blatant liar too much air time,he is not worth it,we need to get rid of him and all the images and symbols associated with him once and for all and restore our pride and national identity we paid dearly for.The rest we fall into place perfectly…..Even the Lord will start listening to our prayers. Thanks Emanuel for the masterpiece.
read ‘we fall’ as ‘will fall’