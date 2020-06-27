A picture is more than a thousand words,sequestering and quarantining the young not only physically but mentally so that they wont challenge their authority and rendering them impotent for the rest of their lives by intimidating,molesting,sodomizing,raping…and murdering them in front their peers,the outcome—a story only you can find in Tales from Crypt.It is not hip to be young in this little nation of goblins.
