ድሕሪ 1994 ኣብ ኤሪትራ ሓድሽ ውድብ ከም እተመስረተ ገርካ ምቅራብ ፥ ሓቅነት ዝጎዶሎ ታሪኽ ፥ ቡዙሕ ተቀባልነት የቡሉን ።
እቲ ንህዝባዊ ግንባር ሓርነት ኤሪትራ ዝመርሕ ዝነበረ ሓይሊ ፥ ምስ ሓድሽ መድረኽ ዝኸይድ ሽም መሪጹ ።
ድሕሪ ናጽነት ፥ “ግንባር ሓርነት ኤሪትራ” እየ እሉ ዝቅጽለሉ ምኽንያት ኣይነቦሮን ፥ ኮምኡ ድማ ኮነ።
ስለዚ ፥ እዚ ሕጂ ዝግበር ዘሎ ገበናት ኣብ ግዜ ሰውራ ኣይነበረን ንምባል ዝግበር ምጥምዛዝ ታሪኽ ፥ ኩሉ ዝፈልጦ ሓቂ ብምዃኑ ፥ ዘየድሊ ዕንክልል እዩ።
ብ1994 እሰያስ ፥ ከም ቀደሙ ፥ ንሓደ ጉጂለ ኣሊዩ ፥ ብኻልእ ተኪኡዎ ። ዝተተከኡ ቀዳሞት ሕጉሳት ኣይነበሩን ፥ እቶም ዳሕረዎት ድማ ብቁዓት ኣይነበሩን።
ንጥቅሚ ኤሪትራ ሓደ ማዓልቲ ፥ ብንጽህና ኣገልጊሉ ዘይፈልጥ እሰያስ ዝሻቀለሉ ጉዳይ ግን ኣይነበረን ። እቶም ምእንቲ ውድብን ሃገርን ፥ ብዘይዕረፍቲ ዝሰርሑ ዝነበሩ ተጋደልቲ ፥ ሕጂስ ይኣኽለና እሎም ምስ ቦኾሩ ፥ እሰያስ ዝኣከቦም “ሓድሽቲ” ፥ ንሃገር ኣይትብላዕ ኣይትስተ ገይሮማ ።
ንሓደ በላዒ-ሰብ “ኣያይ” ዝብሉ ጀነራላት ፥ ኣብ ልዕሊ ረሳኣ ቢራ ይሰትዩ ኣሎዉ ።
The emergence of HGDEF in Eritrea didn’t happen by coincidence out of thin air. It is the continuation of the clandestine mole that used to operate covert for several decades, whose primary objective was to neutralize any Eritrean force that threatens DIA and his recruited accomplices. It is not surprising to see these non-eritrean dark forces such as Abraham Kassa Gesesew,, Hagos Kisha,, Yemane Monkey/Charlie, Filipos W/Yohannes Eshete, and others coming out of their fox holes to destroy Eritrea and erase Eritrean identity
What is the solution? Those who try to define who we should be by socially engineering our social fabric. decimating the backbone of our economy, should be confronted head on in the language they understand best Eritrean gut.
Let eritreans roll up our sleeves and rid eritrea of these carcinogenic pests.
