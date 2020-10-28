Kudos to K. of Netherlands!
Please kick those Eritreans who are paying as well. They are fake and they need to be kicked out of K. of Netherlands. I would have no problem if they kick any Eritrean who pays back to Eritrean Embassy. I would not feel guilty at all. This very nature of Eritreans is what I call Eritreans a Fifth column. Opportunist and clueless. The money they send is for Mr Isayas and his team face mask expense when traveling to Ethiopia, I would think.
Follow Us
© 2020 Atv - Eritrean Satellite Television
© 2020 Atv - Eritrean Satellite Television
Kudos to K. of Netherlands!
Please kick those Eritreans who are paying as well. They are fake and they need to be kicked out of K. of Netherlands. I would have no problem if they kick any Eritrean who pays back to Eritrean Embassy. I would not feel guilty at all. This very nature of Eritreans is what I call Eritreans a Fifth column. Opportunist and clueless. The money they send is for Mr Isayas and his team face mask expense when traveling to Ethiopia, I would think.