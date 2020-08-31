Lets bring out the hammer and chisel and carve out his statue, the chosen one who heralded our armed revolution and erect it smack down in the middle of Harnet Ave, only the good die young and the rest hang around and grow mold, lets recite his words of wisdom to his handful compatriots willing to let them go and fight it alone if they are there for religion, region or revenge.. planting the seeds of nationalism in the peasantry, what a stark contrast of two men almost 60 years later saying ‘AYKESERNAN, KULU MELISNAYO..’ ‘KABLOMI NINYO NISKA MIRHANA..’ son of a… he thinks this is a failed inda segreto business up for a hostile take over!!.. be pissed off, kick the kitchen sink, throw your dumbbell at at your 70′ plasma tv…..make this a September to remember, take back what righteously belongs to you, make this the beginning of the end of HGDEF.. Let freedom ring from mount Adal to Embasoyra, from Karora to Ras dumeira, from mount Duta to Mendefera, from the Denakil depression to Adeibara…. let freedom ring!
