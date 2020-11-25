“4 ክፍላተ ወራሪ ሰራዊት እሰያስ” ፥ ኣብ ዕዳጋ ሓሙስ ፥ ስንቃታ …. በጺሑስ ኣብኡ ተደምሲሱ ትብሉ ኣሎኹም ?
እቲ ሰማዒ ሓንጎል ከም ዘሎዎ እባ ኣይትረሱዑ !!
ዋላ ብወታሃደራዊ ዓይኒ ፥ ዓዲግራት ሓሊፍካ ኣብ ዝግበር ውግእ ፥ መን ድሕረ ግንባሩ ምስ ሓለወሉ እዩ ፥ ካብ ኤሪትራ ዝነቅል ሰራዊት ኣብ ስንቃጣ ዝዋጋእ ?
እሞ ኻኣ 4 ክፍለተ ሰራዊት ?
ህግደፍ ጸላኢ ህዝቢ ኤሪትራ እዩ ፥ ግን 4 ክፍላተ ሰራዊት ሒዙ ፥ ኣብ ሞንጎ ዓዲ ግራትን መቀለን ዝርከባ ዓድታት ክዋጋእ ዘኽእል ዓቅሚ የቡሉን።
ካብ ድሕረ ግንባሩ ሪሒቁ ክዋጋእ ዝኽእል ሰራዊት የለን።
ስትራተጂካዊ ዑምቀት ዘሎዎ ሃገር ምውራር ኣይካኣሊም።
ሙሉእ ድሕረ ግንባሩ ዝሽፍን ዓቅሚ ሰራዊት ክህሉዎ ኣሎዎ።
ብዉሑድ ሰብኣዊ ዓቅሚ ዝካኣል ኣይኮነን ።
– ኣብ ካላኣይ ውግእ ዓለም ፥ ንሩሲያ ዝወረረ ሰራዊት ፥ ቡኡ ምኽንያት እዩ ዝተሳዕረ ።
– ሰራዊት ደቡብ ሱዳን ፥ ንካርቱም ከጥቅዕ ኣይካኣለን።
– እቲ ኣብ ዲየን-ቤን-ፉ ዝተሳዕረ ሰራዊት ፈረንሳ ፥ ተመሳሳሊ ምኽንያታት ኣሎዎ።
ስለዚ ፥ እዚ ትብሉዎ ዘለኹም ፥ ዝእመን ወረ ኣይኮነን።
ክቡር ወዲ ሃገር
ሕጂ በሪሁለይ፣ ብርሃን ይሃብካ
በል ተበልኩ ካን ክርድኦ ኣይከኣልኩን ነይሬ
ሕጂ ብዙሕ ካይሓሰብኩላ ዘይከውን ኣይኮነን ብምባል ምሕሳብ ጀመርኩ
ሓንቲ ነገር ኣላ ። ናይ ኣየር ሓይሉ ብሙሉኡ ዘረክብ መራሒ ካልእ ዘይተጸበቕካዮ እንተገበረ ኣይገርመንን ።
ካልአይቲ ከዓ ኣላ ክንርስዓ ዘይብልና >>> ወዲ ኣፎም ንኤርትርያ ካብ ነብሱ ካብዘውጽኣ ዳርጋ ስድሳ (60)ዓመት ዝኾነ ይመስለኒ ። ስልዚ አሪትራውያን አቲ ታርኻዊ ኩነታት ፈሊጥና ዘዋጸኣና እዩ ክንገብር ዘለና። ከምቲ ሓደ መስተዉዓሊ አሪትራዊ ሰብኣይ ዝበሉዎ “ጸገምና ካብ ዉሽጢ እምበር ካብ ደገ ኣይኮነን”። መስተውዓልቲ ኣለዉና፣ ክፉት ዓዉዲ(ናጽነት፡ ሓርነት) ኣየርኸቡን አምርበር። እንታይኮን ሓጥያት ጌርና ኢና?!?!?!?
ነይሬ
There is an English word that I never use. That world defines what Eritrea is doing in the current Situation in Ethiopia: The English world defines the profession that we see in night life of cities – the oldest Profession in the world as some explain it. A very vile word.
1: We are aware that every Eritrea family and people bled to death by Ethiopian army for 30 years. Our fathers and mothers and brothers are all gone fighting black colonization. Brutal and painful. Now Eritrean leader is on the side of the army that bled us and have left us – a living scar. I say Eritrea has become that very word I explained –
2: Then came the war of 2000 and Eritrean bled another round of pain and humiliation by this evil man in Eritrea. Again, we are in this new one not knowing what the outcome would be. Some information is coming. Abiy wants to make peace and resolve issue and Mr Aforki is pressing for no negotiation. Abiy is failing again and even Abiy himself will be a short timer after this incident. Mr Aforki will be gone shortly and Ethiopia will be split in to many parts soon. All the work of one mentally sick man in Eritrea.
Dear Eritreans, wash your hands off this mess in Ethiopia. Leave this war to the Ethiopians but if you must then – become peace makers. This is going to come back and bite hard. Let us not be called by the word that describes the oldest Profession in the world. Let us not forget our past. Rise up and knock out this single evil man in Eritrea.
Mike
