Whoever got the power and money will enjoy the wave runners on the Red sea, the rest have to pack in dingy boats like sardines and circumvent it looking for life in strange places. Like the good old American song goes..’ dad sometimes you have to fight to be a man.’ YOU CAN’T AWAY FROM SOMETHING AND CLAIM IT AT THE SAME TIME.
Insert ‘walk’ ‘after you can’t’.
Follow Us
© 2020 Atv - Eritrean Satellite Television
© 2020 Atv - Eritrean Satellite Television
Whoever got the power and money will enjoy the wave runners on the Red sea, the rest have to pack in dingy boats like sardines and circumvent it looking for life in strange places. Like the good old American song goes..’ dad sometimes you have to fight to be a man.’ YOU CAN’T AWAY FROM SOMETHING AND CLAIM IT AT THE SAME TIME.
Insert ‘walk’ ‘after you can’t’.