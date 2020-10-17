Heads up Amanuel for hosting such an educational/informative piece.
Excellent analysis and insight by both wedi Lia & Kidane. Thank you both for putting the bitter truth about Eritrea in a nut shell(DIA’s 50 years of secret/gradual destruction of Eritrea and it’s people)
Follow Us
© 2020 Atv - Eritrean Satellite Television
© 2020 Atv - Eritrean Satellite Television
Heads up Amanuel for hosting such an educational/informative piece.
Excellent analysis and insight by both wedi Lia & Kidane. Thank you both for putting the bitter truth about Eritrea in a nut shell(DIA’s 50 years of secret/gradual destruction of Eritrea and it’s people)