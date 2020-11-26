Subject: QUOTE: ” ስርዓት ኢሳይያስ፡ ክስልዩ ንዘዋፈሮም ኣባላት ሃገራዊ ድሕነት ብስዉር ዝስልዩ ካልኦት እሙናት ብስዉር የዋፍር” UNQUOTE
Humble [ABSOLUTELY NOT intellectual) Commentary, 26 Nov 2020
There is NOTHING new in the above dictatorial day-in and day-out cautious, skeptical, frightening hell EXISTENCE [NOT LIFE} with DICTATORS. They can’t live without such existence. It is their nature. And Issyas is not an exception. If ERITREANS do not like him, then get rid of him!!! It is as simple as that!!!!!!! But then, as the “thoughtful” mouse said who is going to hang the bell around the CAT. But, let me be fair, we are a little bit better than the mice: The question should then be: ‘how do we eliminate our internal differences and get together as ONE unit for ONE aim and result as we did it for the liberation of Eritrea. The first time we did it was simple and cozy until Issayas came around and divided it into two [ ELF and EPLF with just one alphabet “p” difference, which is common to both anyway!!!!!!]. We NEVER had Life since then. If I may digress for a second: ‘IT HAS ALWAS BEEN OUR LIFE’ Am I wrong? .
In any case, we — each of us — are actually very busy; for example: clicking the alphabets on the internet — as I am doing now with tranquillity, far, far, far away from Issayas. As the saying goes: I MADE IT !!! Please don’t blame me if I happen to like tranquility — as best as I can — that the Almighty GOD, UP in HEAVEN, in His WIsdom and GENEROSITY granted me, freely!!!!!!!
NOW, HONESTLY & SERIOUSLY, THANK YOU, http://WWW.ASSENNA.COM. Please permit me repeating what I suggested openly, a long time ago, that YOU [assenna.com] be the FOCAL POINT for the initiation of ONE ,and ONLY ONE, GROUP of maximum eighteen (18) members, as a replacement for the ridiculous arrangements of 80 – 90 EXISTING GROUPS around the world — for ONE AIM!!!!! . It is just absurd. It may even be a reflection of OUR unpreparedness to be SERIOUS in getting our ONE, and ONLY ONE, FREE, DEMOCRATIC COUNTRY. Without a serious arrangement, Eritrea is doomed to be perpetual land mass of rich natural wealth for the benefit of OTHERS, while WE ERITREANS keep on being busy exactly the same as we come to know for the last one hundred and forty (140 ) years. Is it an exaggeration? YES >>> but ONLY TO SELF-APPOINTED SOCIETY TO HAVE A PERPETUAL STRUGGLE WITH ITSELF by ITSELF for ITSELF. What a CLASSICAL TRAGEDY?!?!?!?!? Or, “mergem” if one wishes to have a language out of so many. internal local languages
THE END
