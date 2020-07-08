Dear Sister:
Talk about boldness and real drive to see a result here! This is one of the things we all need to do. Drive the embassy to the cliff but still justified. This is what needs to be said. You are a real deal sister. I also feel for the receiving end gal getting caught by surprise. Yo go girl. You did your part sister.
Follow Us
© 2020 Atv - Eritrean Satellite Television
© 2020 Atv - Eritrean Satellite Television
Dear Sister:
Talk about boldness and real drive to see a result here! This is one of the things we all need to do. Drive the embassy to the cliff but still justified. This is what needs to be said. You are a real deal sister. I also feel for the receiving end gal getting caught by surprise. Yo go girl. You did your part sister.