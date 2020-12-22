Dear ASENNA, thank you so much , you made my day. I had a good laugh.. thank you, Sincerely! According to medical experts laughter relaxes the body, protects the heart … so many great bebnefits of laughter. I think we can all benefit from ASSENNA’s comical news programs and use them in a positive way.
The guy on the phone has Agame accent & no refugee himself. This has the hallmarks of fake news by Digitial Woyane. Second, you know this is totally staged/fake news if you pay attention to Mr. Eyassu’s reaction & probing questions trying hard to be surprised & shocked by the info he is hearing. Punch line of the fake news is that the digital woyane on the phone claims TPLF rescued them LOL…..TPLF is long dead & its billionaire leaders on the run with their mistresses.
ኩቡር ኣማኒኤል ኢያሱ ፣
ኢዚ ትፍንዎ ዘለኻ ወረ ፥ ዝበዘሐ ክፋል ካብኡ ሓሶት ስለ ዝኾነ ፥ ተሰማዕነት ኣሰና ፈጺሙ ከይተበላሸወ ከሎ ፥ ኣብ ሓደ ጉዳይ ዝተፈላለየ ምንጭታት ተወከስ ፥ ንሓቂ ድማ ቀዳምነት ሃብ ። ንህዝቢ ትግራይ’ውን ሓቂ ጥራይ ከም ዝጠቅሞም ዘክር።
ኩሉ ኢቲ ፥ ንበላዒ ሰብ ዝኾነ ስርዓት እሰያስ ብምቁዋም ዘጥረኻዮ ጹቡቅ ተሰማዕነት ፥ ሕጂ ይበላሾ ኣሎ።
ኣብ ክንዲ ወያነ ፥ ኣብ ድሕነት ህዝቢ ትግራይን ኣድላይነት ሰላም ኣቶክር ። ምእንቲ ወያነ ፥ ካብ መጠን ንላዕሊ እትገብሮ ጻዕሪ ፥ ዝጠቅም ውጺኢት የብሉን።
ኢዚ ዘሎ ኩነታት ቁሩብ ምስ ሃደአ ፥ ህዝቢ ትግራይ’ውን ፥ ብሰንኪ ጉጉይ ውሳነታት ወያነ ኽሲርና ከም ዝብሉ ፍለጥ።
ስለዚ ምስኦም ዘለካ ፍቅሪ ከይልክመካ ተጠንቀቅ ።
ንህዝቢ ትግራይ ኣብ ጎኑኹም ኣለና ፥ ኩላህና ንሰላም ንስራሕ ንማለህል ኢንተበልካ እዪ ኢቲ ዝሓሸ።
ሓንሳብ ኣቢይ ኣሕመድ ዶ “ግራኝ” ዶ ክትብል ሰሚዕናካ።
ኢዚ ናይ ሃይማኖት ውግእ ኣይኮነን ። ኣስላም ንክርስትያን ይቀትሉ ኣሎው ዝዓይነቱ ዘረባ ፥ ብጣዕሚ ሓደገኛ ኢዩ።
ሃይማኖታዊ ፍልልያት ከም ዘየሎ ዳርጋ ኩሉ ሰብ ስለ ዝፈልጥ ፥ ንኤሪትራውያን ኣብ ጎኒ ወያነ ከሰልፎም ዝኽእል ፕሮፓጋንዳ ኣይኮነን ።
ብሓጺሩ ፥ ድሕነት ህዝቢ ትግራይ እንተ ዘይኮይኑ ፥ ወያነ ሕማቅ ረኺቦም ዝብል ኤሪትራዊ ዘሎ ኣይመስለኒን።
ትግራይ ባዕሎም ስለ ዘለዉዎ ፥ ኣብ ጉዳይና እንተ ትምለስ ምሓሸ ባሃላይ ኢየ።
የቀንየልና ።
