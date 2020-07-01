Introspection ,retrospection and emancipation.It is indeed a self inflicted wound,like I mentioned before, just peer into the mirror,the answer is there looking back at you in your frown lines,labial folds,grooves in your forehead,the dark stain in your cheek bones..and your receding hairline..there is a little bit of the enemy’s image in all of us,’I AM LOOKING AT THE MAN/WOMAN IN THE MIRROR AND I AM ASKING TO CHANGE HIS/HER WAY..’>>> indeed Doc. we have spent so much time looking for what is ailing us in the wrong places instead of briefly stopping and inspecting the image in the mirror.We have sculpted the perfect dagger with our own hands.I have this revelation back in 1975 in the dry riverbed in Togoruba,I was just a kid,a boy soldier.I still say it is not too late.Thanks Dr. Tesfamichael.
