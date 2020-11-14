Alfred Nobel said am sceptical as to its results

“I intend to leave after my death a large fund for the promotion of the peace idea, but I am sceptical as to its results.” Alfred Nobel.

Alfred Noble clearly mentioned his fear that the award can be given to a wrong person.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for 1991 to Aung San Suu Kyi of Myanmar (Burma) for her non-violent struggle for democracy and human rights. … Suu Kyi’s struggle of course was the most extraordinary examples of civil courage in Asia in recent decades.

After 25 years of the award, she was accused of the genocide against the Rohinga community at the United Nations top court. More than 740,000 Rohingya to flee into neighbouring Bangladesh in 2016 and 2017 during the ensuing violence. Survivors have recounted harrowing atrocities including gang rape, mass killings, torture and widespread destruction of property at the hands of the Myanmar army.

Abi Ahmed of Ethiopia was awarded the Noble Prize in 2019 for the so called peace initiation with Eritrea’s Isayas Afwerki. They described the motivation for the prize “ for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea.” Despite several sceptics on the award. Among the Eritrean diaspora, many voiced disapproval for the Nobel Peace Prize focusing on the agreement with Eritrea when so little had changed in practice.

After 2 years of the award, Abi Ahmed declared full-scale civil war accompanied by air bombardments on his northern part of his country ruled by the regional government Tigray. There are different views as to the cause of the civil war and it is normal for people to accuse each other. It is not the aim of this small article though to analyse.

However many will agree on the way this could have being handled and as a peace awarded person to choose peace no matter what the outcome will be, even to the extent it costs your power is what it means to be a Nobel Prize winner.

So let us discuss now; who is mistaken, the one who gave the Award or the awarded person for not being genuine?

